Lithuanians are casting votes in a presidential election at a time when Russian gains on the battlefield in Ukraine are fueling greater fears about Moscow’s intentions, particularly in the strategically important Baltic region.

Polls opened at 0400 GMT and will close at 1700 GMT. Results are expected late Sunday night.

The popular incumbent, Gitanas Nausėda, is favoured to win another five-year term in office. But eight candidates are running in all, making it difficult for him or any other candidate to muster the 50 percent of the votes needed to win outright on Sunday. In that case, a runoff will be held on May 26.

The president’s main tasks in Lithuania’s political system are overseeing foreign and security policy, and acting as the supreme commander of the armed forces. That adds importance to the position in the relatively small nation given that it is located strategically on NATO’s eastern flank as tensions rise between Russia and the West over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian exclave of Kaliningrad on the Baltic Sea is sandwiched between Lithuania to the north and east, and Poland to the south. There is great concern in Lithuania, and in neighbouring Latvia and Estonia, about Russian troops' latest gains in northeastern Ukraine.

All three Baltic states declared independence after the collapse of the Soviet Union and took a determined westward course, joining both the European Union and NATO.

Nausėda is a moderate conservative who turns 60 a week after Sunday’s election. One of his main challengers is Ingrida Šimonytė, 49, the current prime minister and former finance minister, whom he beat in a runoff in 2019 with 66 percent of the votes.

Another contender is Ignas Vėgėlė, a populist lawyer who gained popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic opposing restrictions and vaccines.