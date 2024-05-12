CLIMATE
Brazil's flood death toll reaches 143, govt announces emergency spending
More rain is expected, filling rivers that are already full or overflowing, weather forecaster Metsul said.
A drone view shows the Brazilian flag painted on the roof of a house as streets are flooded in Eldorado do Sul, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
May 12, 2024

The death toll from heavy rains in Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul state rose to 143, the local civil defence government body said on Sunday, up from 136 in the previous day, while another 125 people remain unaccounted for.

On Saturday evening the government announced around 12.1 billion reais ($2.34 billion) in emergency spending to deal with the crisis that has displaced more than 537,000 people in the state, out of a population of around 10.9 million.

With this new money, more than 60 billion reais ($11.6 billion) in federal funds has already been made available to the state, said the federal government in a statement on Saturday.

More rain is expected for Sunday, filling rivers that were already full or overflowing, weather forecaster Metsul said on Saturday evening.

The state is at a geographical meeting point between tropical and polar atmospheres, which has created a weather pattern with periods of intense rains or drought.

Local scientists believe the pattern has been intensifying due to climate crisis.

SOURCE:Reuters
