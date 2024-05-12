Turkish archer Mete Gazoz has won a gold medal in the men’s recurve category at the Essen 2024 European Outdoor Championships.

Gazoz defeated Slovenian Den Habjan Malavasic 6-0 in the final to become the European champion on Sunday.

Mete Gazoz, born in Istanbul in 1999, commenced his archery journey at a young age at the Istanbul Archery Youth and Sports Club.