Turkish archer Mete Gazoz becomes European champion
Gazoz defeats Slovenian Den Habjan Malavasic 6-0 in recurve men's final to become European champion.
Gazoz was named the best men's recurve archer for 2023./ Photo: AA / Others
By Meryem Demirhan
May 12, 2024

Turkish archer Mete Gazoz has won a gold medal in the men’s recurve category at the Essen 2024 European Outdoor Championships.

Gazoz defeated Slovenian Den Habjan Malavasic 6-0 in the final to become the European champion on Sunday.

Mete Gazoz, born in Istanbul in 1999, commenced his archery journey at a young age at the Istanbul Archery Youth and Sports Club.

'Best men's recurve archer'

At just 16, he debuted representing Türkiye at the 2015 European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The Turkish athlete has previously won gold in the men's individual at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and gold in the men's individual recurve at the 2023 World Archery Championships.

The 25-year-old was also named the best men's recurve archer for 2023 by the World Archery Federation in its annual poll.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
