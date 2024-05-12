Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has lauded Hamas' step towards a lasting peace agreement, criticising the far-right Israeli government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for attacks on civilians in Rafah, in southern Gaza.

"Hamas has taken a truly critical step towards a permanent ceasefire. The response of the Netanyahu administration, however, was to attack the innocents in Rafah," said Erdogan during his speech at the World Muslim Scholars Consultation Summit on Sunday in Istanbul.

"We have seen that those who call themselves as a 'land of freedom' suddenly have diverted to fascism when Israel's interests are at stake," he added.

Erdogan also criticised Israel for its ongoing expansion "through occupation and oppression," which has resulted in "the loss of innocent lives", citing the deaths of 15,000 children as well as Palestinian suffering, with nearly 80,000 wounded and 2 million forcibly displaced.

"Every principle, rule, and line regarding human rights and freedoms has been trampled underfoot in front of the eyes of the world," he said describing Gaza as "a concentration camp," comparing it to the atrocities of "Hitler's Germany."