Russian President Vladimir Putin has moved to replace defence minister Sergei Shoigu in a major shake-up to Russia's military leadership more than two years into its Ukraine offensive.

Putin proposed economist Andrey Belousov as Shoigu's replacement, according to a list of the ministerial nominations published by the Federation Council, Russia's upper house of parliament.

Putin simultaneously published decrees naming Shoigu as the new secretary of the Security Council, replacing long-standing Putin ally Nikolai Patrushev.

"Shoigu will continue to work in this sector (defence), which he knows well," state media quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

"He knows it very well from the inside, together with his colleagues and partners at his previous place of work," he added.

Putin is constitutionally required to name a new set of government ministers — or reappoint existing ones — following his victory in a March election.