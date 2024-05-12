TÜRKİYE
Türkiye condemns Israel's social media campaign, wows to defend Gaza
Ankara remains committed to putting an end to Tel Aviv's 'massacre,' actively pursuing measures to 'internationally isolate' Israeli state, says Turkish Foreign Ministry.
According to the ministry, Israel's actions pose "a threat" not only to Palestinians but also to Israelis themselves. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
By Meryem Demirhan
May 12, 2024

In response to a recent social media message posted by the Israeli foreign minister, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reaffirmed Türkiye's unwavering condemnation of Israel's actions against the Palestinian people.

"President Erdogan remains unwavering in his condemnation of the inexcusable crimes committed by Israel against the Palestinian people," the Turkish Foreign Ministry in an official statement, quoted the president on Sunday.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz made slanderous accusations by sharing President Erdogan's remarks regarding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Türkiye remains committed to putting an end to Israel's "massacre" and is actively pursuing measures to "internationally isolate" the Israeli state, the statement said.

"This is why some Israeli politicians are baselessly targeting Türkiye and President Erdogan in the most insolent manner," it added.

"Racist and unjust policies"

According to the ministry, Israel's actions pose "a threat" not only to Palestinians but also to Israelis themselves.

The statement also underscored the significance of shedding light on the "racist and unjust policies" employed by Israel against the "Palestinian people."

"Türkiye will defend the just cause of the Palestinians until they have their own state, in their own country," it added.

Ankara has criticised Tel Aviv's aggressive policies, with some Israeli politicians directing baseless attacks against Türkiye and President Erdogan.

