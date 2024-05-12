Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova was sworn in as the first female president of North Macedonia on Sunday and immediately reignited a diplomatic spat with neighbouring Greece.

At the ceremony in the country’s parliament, Siljanovska-Davkova referred to her country as “Macedonia,” rather than the constitutional name “North Macedonia.”

This prompted Greek Ambassador Sophia Philippidou to leave the inauguration ceremony. The Greek Foreign Ministry later issued a statement, saying that the new president's actions violated an agreement between the two nations and put in danger both bilateral relations and North Macedonia's prospects of joining the European Union.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen implicitly rebuked Siljanovska-D avkova's choice of words.

“For North Macedonia to continue its successful path on EU accession, it is paramount that the country continues on the path of reforms and full respect for its binding agreements, including the Prespa Agreement,” she posted on X, referring to a 2018 agreement between North Macedonia and Greece.

A few hours later, von der Leyen posted her congratulations to the new president: “Congratulations, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, on becoming the first female President of North Macedonia. Your leadership comes at a crucial time, as your country advances its reforms and continues on its path towards the EU. I’m looking forward to working with you.”

Related North Macedonians vote in parliamentary elections, presidential runoff

Macedonia issue

The use of the name “Macedonia” provokes a strong Greek reaction, with Greece accusing its northern neighbour of appropriating a Greek name and the history of the Ancient Greek Kingdom of Macedonia, which existed centuries before Slavic people, such as the contemporary ethnic Macedonians, arrived in the area.