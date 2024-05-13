Three young children have been killed in a landslide in Hanoi after soil and rocks fell from a hill onto a play centre after heavy rain.

"The kids were playing there when the accident happened," a resident said on Monday.

Vietnam's capital city experienced heavy rain, lightning and thunder for more than an hour on Sunday evening, flooding streets and disrupting traffic.

The rain caused the sudden landslide in Bai Trai commune, in the suburbs of Hanoi.

"The soil from the hill made the wall of the building collapse, burying the children," who were aged between three and five years old, the woman said, refusing to be named.