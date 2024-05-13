Turkish authorities have detained Lorenzo Prendini, a curator at an American museum, in Istanbul for allegedly attempting to smuggle endemic poisonous species from Türkiye.

Istanbul police organised an operation on Monday at Istanbul Airport after detecting an attempt to smuggle the species abroad.

Prendini was detained during the operation where 88 plastic tube bottles containing liquids and 58 clip-on bags with approximately 1500 scorpions, tarantulas, and spiders endemic to Türkiye were seized from his luggage.

The suspect, a curator at the American Museum of Natural History, faces charges under Türkiye's anti-smuggling law.