The Flag: Exploring Fear and Blame in France after the Paris Attacks

The documentary "The Flag" delves into the aftermath of the devastating 2015 Paris attacks and their lasting impact on French society. In the wake of the tragedy, local media and politicians directed blame towards Arab and African communities, fostering a sense of alienation and "othering."

The film doesn't just focus on the present. It embarks on a historical journey to understand how security became such a dominant theme in French public discourse. Director Joseph Paris explores how the concept of "withdrawal based on identity" has been used to justify stricter border controls and increased police presence.

"The Flag" argues that the response to the Paris attacks wasn't an isolated event, but rather the culmination of decades-long policies that identified certain citizens as potential threats. The film sheds light on how these policies aimed to create a sense of peril at the borders and within France itself.