AT: The Colombian armed conflict cannot be understood outside the logic of colonialism because, in recent decades, it has been financed by illicit transnational businesses such as drug trafficking and illegal mining and by capital from large foreign businesses in the case of paramilitarism (paramilitary presence).

What does this mean? We know what it is like to be displaced from the land where one belongs to by people who consider that they have the ownership right because they are more powerful. That is why, as a country, we can and must show solidarity with Palestine, because we have also been victims of those who believe they have the power to eliminate the other without anyone opposing them.

Can you explain Colombia's decision to break diplomatic relations with the State Of Israel and whether you believe other countries in the region will do the same?

AT: The decision to break relations with Israel entails being on the right side of history. In the face of barbarism, one must be on the side of life, regardless of economic issues or maintaining (diplomatic) manners. That is what President Petro made clear: that internationally, he cannot proclaim a message of peace and defence of life and not assume a clear position repudiating what Israel does in Palestine. Let us hope that the regional countries see Colombia's decision as a push to reach the same assessment.

How did the possibility of participating in The League of Parliamentarians for Al Quds emerge? Please can you tell me about how it happened, the significance for you to come to Türkiye and to represent Colombia?

AT: I was invited to the League of Arab Parliamentarians for Al Quds by Sergio Gaona, a member of the Andean Parliament for Chile. The Andean Parliament is a supranational parliament comprising five countries in the region I am part of. Parliamentarian Gaona - also close to the Palestinian cause, (and) aiming to have representation from Colombia invited me to this important event.

Going to Türkiye representing Colombia is an opportunity which I feel extremely honoured about; it is a recognition of my political battle to preserve life, and it gave me the possibility to share the message of solidarity from the Colombian people with the Palestinian people

I saw that some important figures, such as Zwelivelile Mandela, Nelson Mandela's grandson, have participated and that in the meetings, you explored how to confront ethnic cleansing. What else can you comment about what took place, the importance of the occasion, taking into account that some have harshly criticised much of the Western world for its support of Israel? This solidarity seems to be very different.

AT: The importance of the Conference of the League of Arab Parliamentarians for Al Quds is indisputable because it is held at a time when immediate and decisive action is needed. It was an occasion for parliamentarians from all corners of the world to define what actions we should take to influence the great economic and political powers in such a way as to achieve an end to the genocide.

It is curious when certain sectors come out to support Israel because they have to do all kinds of rhetorical juggling to justify what is being done. While support for Palestine is a clear call for respect for human life, (in contrast) support for Israel seeks a way to defend the indefensible.

After participating in the Munich Security Conference, President Petro profoundly referred to the situation in the Middle East: "If decisions are made by brute force, as in Gaza, we will fall into global barbarism, and Palestine will not be the final solution but the beginning." How do you analyse the geopolitical implications from the Middle East to the Americas?

AT: The implications of what is happening in Palestine are key because, if we fail to stop the barbarism, it would make it clear that the world system created to avoid the horrors of World War II from being repeated failed.

This means that all countries in the Global South would be exposed to the risk of a superpower wanting to invade us and destroy our territory without there being an entity to stop the violence.

What is the main risk? The norm in international relations again becomes the return to war and not diplomacy, with the compounding factor that there would be wars where anything goes, where the idea of International Humanitarian Law loses any meaning.

Anything else to highlight that we haven't touched on.

AT: As humankind we cannot allow a people to be lost with its inhabitants, its stories, its language (and) its traditions due to stigmatisation, due to a narrative in which Palestinian existence is inherently a terrorist act, when the vast majority of the Palestinian people are civilians who wish to live in peace, under normal conditions, with their own territory that is the right of all peoples.