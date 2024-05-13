The European Union has drawn up pledges of long-term security support for Ukraine, assuring Kiev of more weapons, military training and other aid for years to come, according to a draft document.

The draft, first reported by Germany’s Welt am Sonntag newspaper over the weekend, sets out EU security commitments to Ukraine, which officials hope to conclude in June or July.

In the event of "future aggression", the document says the EU and Ukraine intend to consult within 24 hours on Kiev's needs and "swiftly determine" next steps in line with the commitments.

The document is part of a broader effort by Ukraine’s partners to provide assurances that they will stand by Kiev for the long haul, with no end in sight to the war against Russia’s invasion and no immediate prospect of EU or NATO membership.

"Building on existing support, the European Union’s security commitments include predictable, long-term and sustainable support for Ukraine’s security and defence," says the 10-page draft, dated April 12 and seen by Reuters news agency.

Ten-year commitment

Ambassadors from the EU’s 27 member countries discussed the text in Brussels last month and it is now the basis of discussions with Ukraine, according to diplomats.