Israel's decision to invade Rafah leaves it increasingly isolated on the international stage.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's regime is adamant on attacking the last bastion of Palestinian refuge, insisting it is the key to winning the war with Hamas. But this has caused some of Israel's closest allies to turn their backs despite previously supporting its genocidal machinery.

The global castigation comes amid Israel's seizure of the Rafah border with Egypt, its evacuation orders for approximately 1.2 million Palestinians crammed into a city of 25 square miles and its advances that have crippled Rafah's medical facilities.

Amid all this, the message from the international community has been clear - moving into Rafah makes Israel an outlier and unworthy of support. Israel used to be viewed in the Western world as a so-called democratic and civilised country, facing an existential threat and having a right to defend itself.

All that has changed.

US stops arms shipments

Last week, Israel's closest ally and primary benefactor, the United States, distanced itself from the Netanyahu regime. The Biden administration, which was previously unequivocal in its support for Israel, announced that it would refuse to supply certain weapons shipments to the country amid its Rafah incursion.

This is despitepreviously committing $38 billion in annual military aid which was anchored in a 10-year memorandum of understanding reached with Israel in 2016. The aid will no doubt still go to Israel, but this decision to temporarily suspend some weapon shipments is a notable first.

The Biden administration's decision follows in the footsteps of former President Ronald Reagan, who leveraged military aid to stop Israel from attacking Palestinian fighters in Lebanon in 1982. Back then, Reagan withheld warplanes and cluster munitions bound for Israel until it ceased attacking Lebanese territory.

In 2024, however, the strategy carries new weight, as it stands in sharp contrast to years of official US narrative building which projected Israel as a liberal democracy facing an existential threat from Hamas since 1987, and having an inalienable right to defend itself as a state born from the ashes of the Holocaust in 1948.

While US support for Israel on eliminating Hamas remains the same, low enthusiasm from Washington on a Rafah invasion marks a serious blow to the Netanyahu regime.

European and Asian allies follow suit

Many European countries have also denounced Israel's Rafah attack, including Germany, Slovenia, Finland and Belgium, all of whom enjoy sound bilateral economic, political and military ties with Israel.

EU member states Ireland and Spain have also set a date to formally recognise Palestinian statehood. Meanwhile, protestors recently stormed the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden over Israel's participation in the event.

The diplomatic isolation doesn't stop there.

Some of Israel's closest allies and states which have forged bilateral relations with it in Asia, including signatories to the 2020 Abraham Accords, have been quick to express concern, condemnation and disapproval of Israel's decision to attack Rafah.

The city state of Singapore for example, which has enjoyed cordial and friendly relations with Israel for more than half a century, last week voted in favour of a UN resolution supporting full Palestinian membership.