For nearly three hours on Monday, Parliamentarians spoke passionately about the importance of creating a visa scheme to allow Palestinians to seek sanctuary in the United Kingdom from Israel's horrific war on Gaza that is only escalating.

The debate followed a petition launched last year that received more than 100,000 signatures.

In a packed room, speaker after speaker addressed Tom Pursglove, the UK’s immigration minister, describing the merciless reality of being trapped in a war zone.

Yasmin Qureshi, MP for Bolton South East in the north of England, reminded him that a similar offering already exists in the form of the Ukraine Family Scheme launched in 2022.

Despite the widespread support for the scheme during the meeting, Pursglove concluded the session by reaffirming the government’s current position. He said those trying to leave Gaza should use "existing routes," despite politicians relaying the dangers and impracticalities of trying to do so.

Pursglove also said that he was unable to offer Palestinians the same rights as Ukrainians because the two situations are different.

"The security relationship for example with the Ukrainian authorities is a very different security relationship with that which we have with the authorities in Gaza, who are a terrorist organisation."

Organisers of the campaign to create a family reunification scheme for Palestinians quickly condemned the minister's remarks.

"The government's response is absolutely abominable and insulting and does not address issues of life and death raised by cross-party MPs throughout the debate on a Gaza Family Scheme," they said on X. They also pledged to continue to call for ways to safely reunite Palestinian families.

No refuge

When Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, the United Kingdom opened its doors to Ukrainians seeking sanctuary from the war. More than 200,000 Ukrainians made the journey under immigration schemes quickly rolled out by the British government.

For months, UK citizens with family in Gaza have asked for this same consideration to be offered to them, but were refused.

Ramy's family of 12 fled Gaza last month and is now crowded into a three-bedroom rented apartment in Cairo's Nasr City neighbourhood.

Speaking to TRT World, Ramy, who asked that his last name be withheld, said "It's not ideal. They are worried about what will happen next, but it's of course better than the conditions they've endured during the last seven months of war in Gaza."

He added that what he would like most would be for his family - which includes his parents who are now in their 70s, his siblings and their five children - to be reunited with him at his home in Stirling, in central Scotland.

"They are now somewhere safe with access to food and water, but in Egypt they are considered illegal, so they don't have access to health services nor to education. I'd want them with me until it's safe for them to go back and rebuild their house in Gaza."

The world is watching

Ramy's family once owned a three-storey house in Gaza City, which now lies in rubble. Although the loss of their ancestral home saddens him, he said losing more than 200 members of his extended family cuts much deeper.

"I don't even have the words to describe what that feels like. We feel betrayed. The whole world is witnessing this, and no one can really stop this madness," Ramy said.

Ramy, who is in his 30s, speaks with an international accent reflective of his 13 years in the UK. He moved to Scotland in 2010 to pursue a master's in environmental management, and after obtaining a PhD in the same subject, he went on to find work as an environmental engineer. He became a British citizen last year.

Wanting to get his family to safety, he asked the British embassy in the West Bank and then in Cairo, to help him get them out of Rafah, where they had fled after the destruction of their home.

"They refused to help," he recalled.