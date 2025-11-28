CLIMATE
Türkiye's First Lady Emine Erdogan urges global action on food, water waste
Erdogan also praises the Zero Waste movement — a flagship environmental initiative she has championed — describing it as “the strongest formula” for reducing waste while enriching lives.
Emine Erdogan attends the Zero Waste Forum in Istanbul. / AA
November 28, 2025

Türkiye’s First Lady Emine Erdogan has called for urgent global action to tackle mounting food and water waste, warning that the issue has become a matter of “existential importance” for humanity.

In a statement shared on social media after attending the High-Level Agriculture and Forestry Ministers’ Panel in Istanbul on Friday, Erdogan said she hoped the meeting — held under the theme “Preventing Food and Water Waste – Protecting the Future” — would mark “the beginning of a great awakening”.

“Food and water waste is now a survival issue for humanity,” she said, adding that meaningful change must begin “in our homes, at our tables and in our daily habits”.

Erdogan praised the Zero Waste movement — a flagship environmental initiative she has championed — describing it as “the strongest formula” for reducing waste while enriching lives.

“It multiplies goodness while cutting waste, simplifies life while nourishing the soul, and prevents pollution while helping to save humanity,” she said.

The first lady noted that Istanbul had become “the capital of Zero Waste and the centre of humanity’s sustainable future vision,” expressing satisfaction at meeting international guests at the panel, organised by the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry in cooperation with the Zero Waste Foundation.

Highlighting inspiring Zero Waste projects around the world, Erdogan urged countries to expand such efforts and strengthen international cooperation.

“There is no stronger message than nations and cultures joining hands for our shared future,” she said.

She also thanked all participants for their contributions and congratulated those involved in organising the event.

SOURCE:AA
