Tuesday, May 14, 2024

1854 GMT — The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Asad Ahmad Khan, faced strong criticism from UN Security Council members for not issuing arrest warrants for those responsible for massacres in Gaza.

Denouncing Khan for not issuing the warrants, Libyan envoy Taher M El-Sonni said: "The world wants you to discover those involved in the mass graves, mass crimes against children, the genocide, the ethnic cleansing perpetrated in the 'holocaust' of the 21st century, the Gaza holocaust."

During a Council meeting on Libya, El-Sonni asked Khan: "If the case in Libya is so complex, and the evidence that condemned the suspects are hard to get and you use the passive voice all the time. Isn't it better to allocate your resources and your efforts to what is more clear and what is easier, Mr. Khan? I'm talking about Gaza."

He emphasised that the world expects the ICC to be "courageous" and issue arrest warrants for Israeli officials who repeatedly commit genocide against Palestinians.

"What are you waiting for Mr. Khan?" El-Sonni asked. He asked if the Khan saw the risk of a massacre in Rafah.

1830 GMT — Israel was informed about vehicle fatally hit in Gaza: UN

The United Nations said it had informed the Israeli authorities of the movements of a vehicle carrying UN staff which was hit in southern Gaza, killing one.

One UN security services member was killed and another wounded in the attack on Monday, the United Nations said, marking the first death of a UN international employee in the Palestinian territory since the war began more than seven months ago.

The employee killed was an Indian national, UN spokesman Rolando Gomez told a media briefing.

1826 GMT — Women, children at least 56% of Gaza war dead: UN

Women and children make up at least 56 percent of the thousands killed in the Gaza war, the UN said, amid controversy over the toll based on numbers from the health ministry in Gaza.

The United Nations was clarifying a fresh breakdown of the death toll in Gaza.

Jens Laerke, a spokesman for the UN humanitarian agency OCHA, said the new breakdown did not contradict previous estimates that women and children made up more than two thirds of those killed.

1800 GMT — White House's Sullivan to travel to Saudi Arabia, Israel: report

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan plans to travel to Saudi Arabia and Israel this weekend, a US official said as Israeli tanks pushed deeper into eastern Rafah, stoking fears of additional civilian deaths.

Additional details on his trip were not available.

The visit would come as the United States continues to press Israel to hold off on a major military ground incursion into Rafah, one of the border crossings in Gaza where more than a million people had been sheltering.

1624 GMT — 'Appalled' by escalating military activity in Rafah: UN chief

UN chief Antonio Guterres is "appalled" by Israel's escalating military offensive in and around Rafah, a spokesperson said, as clashes have rocked the densely crowded southern Gaza city.

"These developments are further impeding humanitarian access and worsening an already dire situation", Farhan Haq said.

1622 GMT — Egypt denounces Israel's comment that Cairo is behind closure of Rafah crossing

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry denounced what he called Israel's attempt to blame Egypt for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Shoukry added in a statement that Israel's seizure of the Rafah border crossing from Gaza into Egypt as well as its military operations in the area were the main reasons for aid being unable to enter Gaza.

1603 GMT — US joins calls for 'full investigation' after UN vehicle fatally fired upon in Gaza

The US joined calls for a "full investigation" into an attack on a UN vehicle in besieged Gaza that killed one UN staffer and injured another.

"Humanitarian workers must be protected as they continue their lifesaving work. We join calls for a full investigation into this incident," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller wrote on X.

The Israeli military said the vehicle that was struck Monday in Rafah in southern Gaza was in an "active combat zone," and said it was not able to confirm if Israeli forces had fired at the UN vehicle.

Hamas accused Israel of firing on the car. Israel said it is investigating the shooting.

1555 GMT — Aid workers should 'never be target': WFP chief

The head of the World Food Programme (WFP) said that he is "devastated" by Monday's attack on UN team members in Gaza.

"Devastated to learn of the death and injury of UN team members in Gaza yesterday. WFP stands united with the global humanitarian community in mourning our 190 colleagues killed in Gaza," WFP chief Cindy McCain said on X.

"Aid workers are not – and should never be – a target," McCain said.

1524 GMT — Humanitarian aid airdrops in Gaza 'clearly not enough': UK minister

Britain's minister for the Middle East said humanitarian aid air drops are "clearly not enough" to meet Palestinians' needs in Gaza, which is on the "brink of famine."

"Evidence of that is very clear," Tariq Ahmad said at the Foreign Affairs Select Committee oral evidence session as part of its inquiry into the UK's engagement with the Middle East and North Africa.

Asked whether the UK government accepts that there is a famine in Gaza, Ahmad said that Gaza is on the "brink of famine."

1427 GMT — Nearly 450,000 displaced from Gaza's Rafah since May 6: UN

The United Nations said that nearly 450,000 people have been displaced from Rafah since Israel began issuing evacuation orders for the south Gaza city eight days ago.

At the same time, another 100,000 people have fled their homes amid renewed fighting in northern Gaza, the UN said, meaning that around a quarter of Gaza's population of around 2.4 million people has been displaced again in just over a week.

UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, said that it estimated "that nearly 450,000 people have been forcibly displaced from Rafah since 6 May."

1422 GMT — 20 killed as Israeli jets hit house sheltering nearly 100 Palestinians in Gaza

At least 20 people were killed when Israeli warplanes hit a house sheltering nearly 100 Palestinians in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza, medical sources told Anadolu news agency.

The Civil Defence Service said that its teams had recovered eight bodies from the Karaja family building, and rescued dozens of others, mostly women and children.

Civil Defence spokesman Mahmoud Basal told Anadolu news agency that the building was sheltering dozens of displaced people.

1411 GMT —Working to break deadlock in Gaza ceasefire talks: Qatar

Qatar has said that it seeks to revive negotiations between Israel and Hamas to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.

"Our mediation between Israel and Palestinian factions in Gaza continues, and we are working to evaluate it," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari told a press conference in Doha.

"We will not accept being exploited by any party," he added.

The spokesperson said Israel does not have a roadmap to end the war in Gaza. "We continue to work with our brothers in the region and with Washington to break the deadlock in the talks between Israel and Palestinian groups in Gaza," al-Ansari said.

1346 GMT — Palestinian truckers fear for safety after aid convoy for Gaza wrecked

Palestinian hauliers said they feared for the security of aid convoys to Gaza, a day after Israeli protesters wrecked trucks carrying humanitarian supplies bound for the enclave, which is facing a severe hunger crisis.

Footage circulated on social media showed at least one burning truck while other images showed trucks wrecked and stripped of their loads, which lay strewn over the road near Tarqumiya checkpoint outside Hebron in the occupied West Bank.

"Yesterday there was coordination for 70 trucks of aid to go the Gaza Strip," said Waseem Al-Jabari, Head of the Hebron Food Trade Association.

1343 GMT — Attacks by Israeli extremists on aid convoys Gaza appalling: UK

The British foreign secretary said attacks on aid convoys carrying foods to Gaza are "appalling," urging Israel to hold those "extremists" to account.

"Attacks by extremists on aid convoys en route to Gaza are appalling," David Cameron wrote on X, stressing that Gazans are at risk of famine and in desperate need of supplies.

A video circulating on social media on Monday showed illegal Israeli settlers blocking the vehicles and throwing food aid boxes at Tarqumiya checkpoint, west of Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The food-carrying trucks were later set on fire.

1306 GMT — Israeli army claims UN vehicle struck in 'active combat zone' in Rafah

The Israeli army claimed that a United Nations vehicle that was struck in Rafah in southern Gaza was in an "active combat zone."

A UN staff member employed by the UN Department of Safety and Security was killed and another injured after their vehicle came under fire in Rafah while driving to the European Hospital in southern Gaza.

The army claimed that it was not aware of the movement of the UN vehicle.

1227 GMT — Over 400 illegal Israeli settlers storm Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque

More than 400 illegal Israeli settlers forced their way into the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem amid restrictions on the entry of Palestinian worshippers into the site, according to a Palestinian agency.

"Some 423 illegal settlers stormed the complex, with some settlers waving the Israeli flag," the Jordan-run Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem said in a statement.

"The Israeli police dealt nicely with the settlers who waved the flag of the Israeli occupation," it added.

1217 GMT — Israeli forces repeatedly target aid workers in Gaza: HRW

Human Rights Watch said that Israel had repeatedly targeted known aid worker locations in Gaza, even after their coordinates were provided to Israeli authorities to ensure their protection.

The rights watchdog said that it had identified eight cases where aid convoys and premises were targeted, killing at least 15 people, including two children.

They are among more than 250 aid workers who have been killed in Gaza since the war erupted more than seven months ago, according to UN figures. In all eight cases, the organisations had provided the coordinates to Israeli authorities, HRW said.

1215 GMT — Palestine cites threats to withdraw petition for Israel's exclusion from FIFA

The Palestinian Football Association (PFA) has received Israeli threats to withdraw a petition demanding Israel's exclusion from the football governing body FIFA, according to its head.

Last month, PFA submitted a petition to sanction and exclude Israel from FIFA on the grounds of human rights and humanitarian law violations in Gaza.

The governing body will discuss the petition on Friday.

1203 GMT — Norway aims to quadruple aid to Palestinians as famine looms

The Norwegian government proposed $92.5 million in aid to Palestinians this year as humanitarian agencies warn of a looming famine in Gaza.

Figures in the revised budget presented on Tuesday, show a roughly quadrupling of the $23.8 million provided in the initial finance bill adopted last year.

"The urgent need of aid in Gaza is enormous after seven months of war," Norway's Minister of International Development, Anne Beathe Tvinnereim, said in a statement.

1203 GMT — Germany 'deeply disturbed' over abuse of Palestinian detainees

Germany voiced concern over the Israeli military's human rights violations, and called for a "full investigation" into the incidents of psychological and physical abuse.

"Reports of mistreatment of inmates at a prison camp in the Negev Desert are deeply disturbing," a German Foreign Ministry spokesman said, responding to a question about CNN's report on secret detention centre.

"Corresponding allegations of psychological and physical abuse, which can never be justified, must be fully investigated. We are also raising this with our Israeli contacts," he said.

1157 GMT — Israeli police investigate ransacking of Gaza-bound aid trucks

Israeli police said in a statement that they have opened an investigation after right-wing activists stopped and ransacked at least seven Gaza-bound humanitarian aid trucks.