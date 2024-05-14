The US and Taiwan navies conducted joint drills in the Pacific in April that, officially, did not take place, four people briefed on the matter said, as the two militaries boost cooperation amid rising Chinese military influence.

The drills, which were not publicised, took place last month in the Western Pacific, according to the sources on Monday, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the matter.

One source said "multiple military assets" were involved. A second source said the drills did not officially exist and were dubbed "unplanned sea encounters", pointing to a tacit agreement in which both sides claim the exercises were simply the result of coincidental encounters.

"It's like I am dining in this restaurant and you also happen to be here," the source said. "Then it looks like I am only sharing the same table with someone."

That source also said about half a dozen navy ships from both sides, including frigates and supply and support vessels, participated in the days-long exercises, which were designed to practice "basic" operations such as communications, refuelling and resupply.

Taiwan's navy said in a statement to Reuters that to handle unexpected scenarios at sea and to minimise "interference" with each another, the navy "acts in concert with the US-promoted Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea", also known as CUES.

"The Navy often makes contact with vessels of other countries and conducts encounter drills as needed," the statement said, without elaborating.

The Pentagon declined to comment.

