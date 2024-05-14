India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has formally submitted his candidacy to recontest the parliamentary seat for the Hindu holy city of Varanasi in a general election he is widely expected to win.

Hundreds of supporters had gathered outside a local government office to greet Modi when he arrived to lodge his nomination on Tuesday.

Footage showed the premier handing over his candidacy paperwork, flanked by a Hindu mystic.

The marathon six-week poll concludes next month, and the 73-year-old premier used the election formality as a campaign event that paid deference to the country's majority faith.

Varanasi is the spiritual capital of Hinduism, where devotees from around India come to cremate deceased loved ones by the Ganges river, and the premier has represented the city since sweeping to power a decade ago.

"It's our good fortune that Modi represents our constituency of Varanasi," devout Hindu and farmer Jitendra Singh Kumar, 52, said while waiting for the leader to emerge.

"He is like a God to people of Varanasi. He thinks about the country first, unlike other politicians."

Modi, who has made acts of religious worship a central fixture of his premiership, had spent the morning visiting temples and offering prayers at the banks of the Ganges.