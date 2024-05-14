WORLD
Police open probe into deadly billboard collapse in India
Mumbai police filed a culpable homicide case against the owner of Ego Media, the company identified as having installed the signage that collapsed.
The storm that hit Mumbai on Munday uprooted trees and caused brief power outages in various neighbourhoods / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
May 14, 2024

Police in India's financial capital have opened a criminal case against the owner of a huge billboard that collapsed on a petrol station and killed 14 people, media reports said.

The giant 70 by 50-metre hoarding in Mumbai's east collapsed on Monday as fierce winds buffeted the city, accompanied by rain and dust storms.

Local authorities confirmed Tuesday that 14 people had died in the accident with 75 more injured, with rescue operations still underway.

"Medical treatment is currently being provided to 44 injured individuals, with 31 already discharged after receiving treatment," the city's municipal corporation said in a post on social media platform X.

"Unfortunately, 14 people (succumbed) to death in this mishap," it added. "Rescue operations are ongoing at the site."

Gaurav Chauhan of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) told AFP that the billboard's collapse on top of a petrol pump had complicated rescue efforts.

"We are not able to use equipment in case of fire and other hazards, so we are using heavy cranes just to remove the debris," he said.

RelatedScores killed by landslides in India's Mumbai

Culpable homicide

Media reports said Mumbai police had filed a culpable homicide case against the owner of Ego Media, the company identified as having installed the signage.

Police in the city could not be reached for comment by AFP on Tuesday morning and there was no sign that the owner had been taken into police custody.

City councillor Rakhee Jadhav told AFP that the collapse was avoidable, blaming shoddy construction.

"This is not a disaster. If this hoarding had been properly installed these casualties would have not happened," she said.

"This area is a marshland and it is also a low-lying area," she added. "The foundation of that hoarding should have gone more near the rock."

The storm that hit Mumbai on Munday uprooted trees and caused brief power outages in various neighbourhoods around the city, also disrupting the city's train network.

Mumbai's international airport temporarily grounded flights with at least 15 planes diverted.

Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra state, said on X that his government had ordered a "high-level inquiry" into the accident.

The state government would also make compensation payments of $6,000 to relatives of those killed, he added.

RelatedDeath toll in Mumbai building collapse climbs to 17
