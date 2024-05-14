Police in Türkiye arrested 44 Daesh terror suspects, security sources has said.

Simultaneous operations were carried out on Tuesday in southeastern Sanliurfa and central Konya provinces to catch the suspects.

The latest operation is part of a larger counter-terrorism strategy by Türkiye, which has included over a thousand operations against Daesh since June 1, 2023, leading to the apprehension of over two thousand suspects.

This proactive approach follows an attack on an Italian church by Daesh, underscoring Türkiye's intensified efforts against the terror group since that incident.

Türkiye, having been one of the first nations to designate Daesh as a terrorist organisation in 2013, continues to face threats from the group, evidenced by multiple attacks that have claimed over 300 lives and injured hundreds.