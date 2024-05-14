TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish police arrest dozens of Daesh suspects
Police carry out simultaneous operations in the southeastern city of Sanliurfa and central province of Konya, arresting 44 Daesh terror suspects.
Turkish police arrest dozens of Daesh suspects
The ongoing operations reflect Türkiye's unwavering commitment to peace, unity, and the security of its citizens and the global community. / Photo: AA Archive / AA
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
May 14, 2024

Police in Türkiye arrested 44 Daesh terror suspects, security sources has said.

Simultaneous operations were carried out on Tuesday in southeastern Sanliurfa and central Konya provinces to catch the suspects.

The latest operation is part of a larger counter-terrorism strategy by Türkiye, which has included over a thousand operations against Daesh since June 1, 2023, leading to the apprehension of over two thousand suspects.

This proactive approach follows an attack on an Italian church by Daesh, underscoring Türkiye's intensified efforts against the terror group since that incident.

Türkiye, having been one of the first nations to designate Daesh as a terrorist organisation in 2013, continues to face threats from the group, evidenced by multiple attacks that have claimed over 300 lives and injured hundreds.

RECOMMENDED

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks.

The ongoing operations reflect Türkiye's unwavering commitment to peace, unity, and the security of its citizens and the global community.

RelatedTurkey arrests 43 Daesh-linked terror suspects
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
Iran warns US and Israel against missteps, asserting its forces have 'finger on trigger'
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Transatlantic ties have 'taken a big blow' — EU foreign policy chief warns
Africa intends to be at the table in the emerging global order: Ghanaian president
Venezuelan MPs vote to boost private investment in oil sector, allowing return of US firms
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
Trump warns of 'big retaliation' if Europe divests from US stocks and bonds
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say