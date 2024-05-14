Authorities in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia have announced a two-day curfew and banned gatherings after pro-independence unrest erupted in the capital of Noumea and other areas.

The territory’s top French official, High Commissioner Louis Le Franc, said on Tuesday that 46 security forces had been injured in the unrest and 48 people had been arrested.

No serious civilian injuries were reported, he said in a statement.

Le Franc said Noumea was wracked by “high intensity” disturbances overnight Monday to Tuesday that damaged numerous stores and video surveillance equipment.

Schools were closed on Tuesday, and most business and shops, some damaged in the unrest, remained shut.

French media reported that the unrest started with protests against voting reforms that French lawmakers are debating in Paris which would increase the number of people who could cast ballots in New Caledonia.

In Paris, the French Interior Ministry announced that police reinforcements were being sent to the island.

Le Franc said in an interview with French broadcaster BFM that clashes between police forces and pro-independence protesters and opponents of the constitutional reform occurred overnight in Mont-Dore, a town in the southeast near Nouméa.

Shots were fired at gendarmes “from high caliber weapons and hunting rifles,” he said.