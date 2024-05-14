Apparently, Abdurrahman and Fatma, both athletes, decided to unite their lives with a significant goal: to raise champion children. With three girls and one boy, the couple had four children, all of whom became world champions. The Akyuz family's dedication to developing wushu not only brings pride and joy in representing Türkiye, but also exemplifies the essence of an "athlete family."

Elif, 27, has won nine world championships. Necmettin Erbakan, 22, has secured six world championship medals. Zeynep, 24, has four, and Ayse Sude, 16, has five to her name.

“We consider wushu kung fu to be the most beneficial sport globally, suitable for individuals from all walks of life. Our passion for wushu kung fu led us to believe in its essential nature, pioneering its development in Türkiye and globally. Beyond being a sport, it has become a way of life, impacting various aspects of our lives. To promote this, we have undertaken significant efforts, resulting in wushu's evolution into a family-oriented sport,” says Abdurrahman.

Abdurrahman Akyuz was the bodyguard of Necmettin Erbakan, a former prime minister of Türkiye, for nearly 30 years.

Wushu, also known as Chinese kung fu, is a martial art that has a long history and is deeply rooted in Chinese culture. It encompasses a wide range of fighting styles, including both traditional and modern forms. Wushu is not only a physical exercise, but also a way to cultivate the mind and spirit.

Traditional wushu includes various styles such as Tai Chi, Shaolin Kung Fu, and Wing Chun, each with its techniques, forms and philosophies. These styles often emphasise different aspects of martial arts, such as striking, grappling and weapon use.

Modern wushu, on the other hand, is a more standardised and competitive form of the martial art. It is often performed as a choreographed routine, known as a "taolu”, which showcases a practitioner's agility, strength and technique. Modern wushu is also practised as a sport, with competitions held both nationally and internationally.

Overall, wushu kung fu is not just about combat; it's also about discipline, respect and self-improvement. It has become popular worldwide for its health benefits, cultural significance and dynamic movements.

Abdurrahman Akyuz and his wife, Fatma Akyuz, are a dynamic duo in the world of wushu. Abdurrahman leads the Turkish Wushu Federation, tirelessly promoting the sport across the nation. Meanwhile, Fatma's expertise shines as she coaches Türkiye's national wushu team, guiding young talents toward success.

Their dedication has not gone unnoticed. The Akyuz children, inspired by their parents' passion, have risen to the top ranks of wushu internationally. With each competition, they showcase their skills, bringing pride to their family and country.

As the Akyuz family continues to make waves in the wushu community, their story serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes and a testament to the power of family support in achieving greatness.