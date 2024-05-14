WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel's Rafah invasion pushed truce talks with Hamas 'backward': Qatari PM
Israel continues its military onslaught in Rafah, despite US warnings against a full-scale assault on the south Gaza city that is crowded with displaced Palestinians.
Israel's Rafah invasion pushed truce talks with Hamas 'backward': Qatari PM
Qatar, which has hosted Hamas's political office in Doha since 2012, has been engaged –– along with Egypt and the United States –– in months of behind-the-scenes mediation between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
May 14, 2024

Israel's invasion in Rafah has set truce negotiations with Hamas "backward", mediator Qatar said, adding that talks have reached "almost a stalemate".

"Especially in the past few weeks, we have seen some momentum building but unfortunately things didn't move in the right direction and right now we are on a status of almost a stalemate," Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani told the Qatar Economic Forum on Tuesday.

"Of course, what happened with Rafah has set us backward."

"There is no clarity on how to stop the war from the Israeli side. I don't think that they are considering this as an option... even when we are talking about the deal and leading to a potential ceasefire," Sheikh Mohammed said.

Israeli politicians were indicating "by their statements that they will remain there, they will continue the war. And there is no clarity on what Gaza will look like after this", he added.

RelatedUN review of Palestine membership bid 'significant milestone' — Türkiye
RECOMMENDED

US warning

Israel continued to fight Hamas in Rafah on Monday, despite US warnings against a full-scale assault on the south Gaza city that is crowded with displaced Palestinians.

At a separate news conference, Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson said humanitarian aid had been unable to reach the people of Gaza since May 9, after Israel launched incursions into Rafah and closed the main aid crossings.

"Our brothers in Gaza have not received any aid since May 9, and this is an indication of the continued perpetuation of the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip," Majed al-Ansari said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
Iran warns US and Israel against missteps, asserting its forces have 'finger on trigger'
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Transatlantic ties have 'taken a big blow' — EU foreign policy chief warns
Africa intends to be at the table in the emerging global order: Ghanaian president
Venezuelan MPs vote to boost private investment in oil sector, allowing return of US firms
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
Trump warns of 'big retaliation' if Europe divests from US stocks and bonds
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say