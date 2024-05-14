BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
China warns new US tariffs to severely hurt ties, vows 'resolute measures'
The White House says it is hiking tariffs on $18 billion worth of imports from China, targeting strategic sectors like electric vehicles, batteries, steel and critical minerals.
China warns new US tariffs to severely hurt ties, vows 'resolute measures'
The 301 tariffs, China's commerce ministry said, are "not in line with the spirit of the consensus reached by the two heads of state", referring to a meeting between Presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden last year. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
May 14, 2024

Beijing warned new US tariffs on $18 billion worth of imports from China would "severely affect" relations between the two countries.

"This will severely affect the atmosphere for bilateral cooperation," China's Commerce Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Beijing called on the US to "immediately rectify its mistaken actions and cancel the additional tariff measures against China".

The White House said on Tuesday that it was hiking tariffs on $18 billion worth of imports from China, targeting strategic sectors like electric vehicles, batteries, steel and critical minerals.

The decision comes as President Joe Biden gears up for a re-run of his 2020 contest with Republican rival Donald Trump in November's election, with officials criticizing Trump's record on trade as they made the announcement.

The tariff rate on EVs is set to quadruple to 100 percent this year while the one for semiconductors will surge from 25 percent to 50 percent by next year, said the White House.

This follows a review of tariffs imposed during a trade war between Washington and Beijing, during which then-president Trump introduced levies on some $300 billion in goods from China.

The so-called Section 301 investigation was the primary tool the Trump administration used to justify tariffs, and the US Trade Representative is required to look into the impact of the levies after four years.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedChina warns US of 'downward spiral' in ties during Blinken visit

China vows to defend itself

Reacting to the announcement, Beijing said it "resolutely opposes this and makes stern representations".

Washington, it said, was "politicising and instrumentalising economic and trade issues, in a typical case of political manipulation".

"China expresses its strong dissatisfaction with this," the ministry said.

The 301 tariffs, it added, are "not in line with the spirit of the consensus reached by the two heads of state", referring to a meeting between Presidents Xi Jinping and Biden last year.

"China will take resolute measures to defend its own rights and interests," it pledged.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
Iran warns US and Israel against missteps, asserting its forces have 'finger on trigger'
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Transatlantic ties have 'taken a big blow' — EU foreign policy chief warns
Africa intends to be at the table in the emerging global order: Ghanaian president
Venezuelan MPs vote to boost private investment in oil sector, allowing return of US firms
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
Trump warns of 'big retaliation' if Europe divests from US stocks and bonds
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say