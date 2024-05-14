May 15 marks the 76th anniversary of the establishment of Israel in what until 1948 was Palestine. From a Palestinian point of view, Israel's creation was an unmitigated disaster, both then and now.

It led to the expulsion and flight of three-quarters of Palestine's native population, who were dispossessed of their land and property. They were never allowed to return, or ever compensated for their losses, in blatant violation of international law.

The remnants of Palestine's population after 1948 living in East (Arab) Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza came under Israeli military occupation in the Arab-Israeli war of 1967. Despite UN resolutions calling on Israel to withdraw, these "occupied territories" have never been liberated.

Throughout the last 76 years, Israel has ruthlessly suppressed all resistance to its occupation. Thousands of Palestinians, including those who actively resisted Israel and those who were just bystanders, have been killed, imprisoned or frequently tortured.

Gaza was put under a draconian siege in 2007, intensified to a stifling degree after the Hamas attack on October 7. Its captive population has become a decades-long laboratory for Israeli weapons testing.

At the same time, Israel went on to amplify its anti-Palestinian campaign through its long international reach. By weaponising accusations of antisemitism at supporters of Palestine, it largely succeeded in silencing the Palestinian voice in the West.

Universities and public institutions, including Western governments, have meekly followed the accepted line, added to by a widespread and conscious self-censorship.

In 76 years, no one has been able to rein in Israel's power or prevent it from achieving its ends. No matter what its crimes, it has enjoyed an impunity given to very few. When that sense of invincibility was shattered on October 7, Israel was driven by its humiliation to mount a fearsome war of revenge on Gaza.

When the war ends

But sooner or later, the war will end, and when it does the crucial question will arise as to what happens next. For most international actors, the answer already exists.

The international consensus has it that the so-called two-state solution is the way forward. It would entail the creation of a Palestinian state alongside Israel, in line with UN resolutions. On May 10, an overwhelming majority of 143 of the UNGA's 193 member states votedin support of Palestinian state UN membership.

To many people, the two-state solution appears a reasonable compromise between curtailing Israeli expansionism and offering compensation for the deprived Palestinians.

It has a feel-good quality, a comforting mantra, unencumbered by questions of how it can happen on the ground. As such, many of Israel's friends and others have adopted it.

But in reality, the two-state project doesn't survive serious scrutiny for good reason. To begin with, it is clearly inequitable, dividing the land between Israel and "Palestine" by a ratio of 78 to 22 percent, respectively.