Members of the PKK/YPG terror group have set fire to an office of the Syrian Kurdish National Council (KNC), a Kurdish opposition group in northeastern Syria.

The terrorists also assaulted members of the KNC at the office, located in the city of Qamishli, said the local sources on Tuesday.

In a written statement, the KNC said the PKK/YPG had burned 10 of its own offices and those of member parties in areas it has occupied since March 1.