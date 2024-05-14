WORLD
2 MIN READ
PKK/YPG torches office of Syrian Kurdish National Council
With the latest attack in Qamishli district in northeastern Syria, the total number of offices burned by the terror group since March 1 reaches to 10, says the council.
PKK/YPG torches office of Syrian Kurdish National Council
The terrorists assaulted  members of the KNC at the office, located in the city of Qamishli, the local sources added. /Photo: AA Archive / Others
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
May 14, 2024

Members of the PKK/YPG terror group have set fire to an office of the Syrian Kurdish National Council (KNC), a Kurdish opposition group in northeastern Syria.

The terrorists also assaulted members of the KNC at the office, located in the city of Qamishli, said the local sources on Tuesday.

In a written statement, the KNC said the PKK/YPG had burned 10 of its own offices and those of member parties in areas it has occupied since March 1.

RelatedIraq's Kurdish Regional Government leader calls YPG/PKK 'headache'
RECOMMENDED

"The Syrian Kurdish National Council strongly condemns these terrorist acts carried out by armed groups affiliated with (PKK/YPG) PYD. We also call on the International Coalition and NGOs to condemn such terrorist acts," the statement said.

The KNC was formed in October 2011 by representatives of Syrian-Kurdish political parties and civil society organisations. It is part of the opposition High Negotiation Committee.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, PKK has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

RelatedPKK/YPG terrorists abduct another child in Syria to force fighting
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
Iran warns US and Israel against missteps, asserting its forces have 'finger on trigger'
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Transatlantic ties have 'taken a big blow' — EU foreign policy chief warns
Africa intends to be at the table in the emerging global order: Ghanaian president
Venezuelan MPs vote to boost private investment in oil sector, allowing return of US firms
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
Trump warns of 'big retaliation' if Europe divests from US stocks and bonds
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say