Wednesday, May 15, 2024

1844 GMT — Hamas chief Ismail Haniya has blamed Israelis for the current deadlock, saying their amendments to the Gaza ceasefire proposal introduced by mediators led the negotiation into a stalemate.

He rejected any post-war settlement in Gaza that excludes the group, adding the group sticks to its demands that a ceasefire agreement should end the war in the besieged enclave.

1853 GMT — Hezbollah launches drone attack on base near Israel's Tiberias

Lebanese Hezbollah has said it launched an attack using multiple drones on a base near the Israeli city of Tiberias.

Hezbollah "launched an aerial attack using a number of drones" on the base west of Tiberias, which lies about 30 kilometres (19 miles) from the border with Lebanon, the Iran-backed group said in a statement.

1845 GMT — US interior staffer, first Jewish Biden appointee, resigns over Gaza war

An Interior Department staffer has become the first Jewish political appointee to publicly resign in protest of US support for Israel's war in Gaza.

Lily Greenberg Call, a special assistant to the chief of staff in the Interior Department, accused President Joe Biden of using Jews to justify US policy in the conflict.

Call had worked for the presidential campaigns of both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, and was a longtime activist and advocate for Israel in Washington and elsewhere before joining the government.

1820 GMT — Florence University students camp out in support of Palestinian cause

Students in Florence have organised a protest and set up tents to support Palestine in a bold display of solidarity.

The protest took place in San Marco Square, home to the rectorate building of the University of Florence.

Students gathered to demand an end to Israel's military actions in Gaza and the genocide Tel Aviv is committing against Palestinians.

Students voiced opposition to the Israeli army's advance toward Rafah and urged the university to immediately terminate all scientific collaboration with Israel.

1816 GMT — Another Israeli soldier killed, 23 injured in Gaza: military

An Israeli soldier was killed and 23 others were injured in Gaza in the last 24 hours, the army has said.

According to the latest military figures, at least 621 soldiers have been killed and 3,479 others injured since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on Oct. 7, 2023.

1811 GMT — Turkish, Qatari foreign ministers discuss Gaza ceasefire negotiations

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has held a telephone call with his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, to discuss Gaza ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and Israel, according to diplomatic sources.

1758 GMT — Netanyahu accuses Egypt of holding Gaza 'hostage' in crossing row

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pressed Egypt to reopen the Rafah border crossing, suggesting Cairo was holding the people of Gaza "hostage" by not working with Israel on the key aid gateway.

His remarks come a day after Egypt — the first Arab country to make peace with Israel, and host of ceasefire and hostage talks that have broken down — angrily accused Israel of denying responsibility for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

1745 GMT — China condemns Palestinian refugee camp bombings as a 'prick of conscience'

On the 76th anniversary of Nakba Day, China has urged the international community to put an end to Israel's ongoing assault on Gaza, saying every bombing of Palestinian refugee camps "is a prick of human conscience."

“How much longer will the humanitarian crisis in Gaza be allowed to go on? When will the Palestinian people be freed from their excruciating suffering?" Vice Foreign Minister Hu Chunying said in a statement on X.

1701 GMT — Israel's Gantz, Netanyahu spar over Gaza future

Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz voiced support for public dissent aired by the country's defence chief at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's approach to post-war Gaza planning.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant "spoke the truth", Gantz said in a video statement.

"The responsibility of leadership is to do the right thing for the country, at any price."

1644 GMT — Over 600,000 Palestinians fled Rafah: UNRWA

UN refugee agency has reported about 1.7 million Palestinians displaced due to Israel's ongoing war in Gaza.

Furthermore, the UNRWA said, over 600 thousand people have fled from Rafah amidst Tel Aviv's intensified military attacks.

1636 GMT — Netanyahu insists 'no excuses' in Hamas war

Netanyahu has said that any move to establish an alternative to Hamas as the government of Gaza required that the Palestinian group first be eliminated, and demanded this goal be pursued "without excuses".

His remarks, in a video statement posted online, followed a public challenge by Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, who accused the government of having avoided a serious discussion of a proposal for a non-Hamas post-war Palestinian administration.

1632 GMT — Bosnian students join global protests against Gaza attacks

Students from the International University of Sarajevo (IUS) in Bosnia and Herzegovina have joined worldwide protests against Israel's ongoing attacks on besieged Gaza.

Students unfurled Palestinian flags and carried banners that read "ceasefire," "I stand with Palestine," and "Be the voice of silence."

IUS Rector Professor Ahmet Yildirim told the media that they are protesting the silence of many countries on what has been happening in Gaza.

"When we look at the history of the world, these may be the worst things. Not only people but humanity are dying there,'' he said.

1532 GMT —Multiple Palestinians feared dead, injured in Israeli shelling

Several Palestinians are feared dead and injured in Israeli shelling of civilians in Gaza City, according to witnesses.

Fighter jets struck a group of civilians north of Gaza City, causing several casualties, the witnesses said.

Attack to evacuate the victims. The Health Ministry has yet to issue an exact toll from the attack.

1423 GMT — Israel's Rafah offensive to take weeks: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said in a TV interview that Tel Aviv's Rafah offensive will take weeks, adding that it is a responsible, step-by-step action.

Separately, Netanyahu also said he hoped to receive US military aid and to overcome US President Joe Biden's pause on certain weapons, vowing to fight Hamas without American support amid what he called a disagreement with Washington.

On Tuesday, sources said the US State Department moved a $1 billion weapons aid package for Israel into the congressional review process. Asked in a CNBC interview if he could confirm the $1 billion package movement, Netanyahu declined to say but added that he appreciates US assistance.

1340 GMT — Israel's Rafah attack 'unacceptable': Fidan to Blinken

Israel's attack on the southern Gaza city of Rafah was "unacceptable," Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has told his US counterpart.

In a phone call with Antony Blinken, Fidan emphasised the importance of establishing a permanent ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan also underlined that the obstacles to humanitarian aid reaching the region should be removed.

The latest situation in Ukraine was also on the agenda, according to the sources

1336 GMT — Israel rejects UN resolution on Palestine’s membership

The Israeli government has rejected a UN General Assembly resolution calling for the reevaluation of Palestine's UN membership bid and granting it additional rights.

"Today, the Government opposed last week's UN decision to advance recognition of a Palestinian state,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

“Nobody will prevent us, will prevent Israel, from realising our basic right to self-defence – neither the UN General Assembly nor any other body. We will stand together with our head held high in order to defend our country,” it added.

1316 GMT — Yemen's Houthis target US warship, vessel in Red Sea

Yemen's Houthis have said that they had targeted a US warship and a vessel called "Destiny" in the Red Sea, part of an ongoing campaign of attacks that the Iran-backed group says is designed to show solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.

In a televised speech, the Houthis' military spokesman Yahya Sarea said they had targeted an American destroyer called "Maysun" in the Red Sea with a number of "appropriate naval missiles".

Houthis targeted the vessel Destiny because it had been en route for the Israeli port of Eilat on April 20, Sarea added.

1301 GMT — Hamas elimination vital for post-Gaza govt: Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that eliminating Hamas in Gaza is necessary for any rise of alternative Palestinian governance there, as, he argued, leaving Hamas in place would pose a threat to potential successors.

In a video statement, Netanyahu also pushed back against Western criticism of Israel's military operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, saying: "The humanitarian catastrophe that was talked about hasn't materialised, nor will it materialise."

1301 GMT — Israeli onslaught on Gaza kills over 35,230 Palestinians so far