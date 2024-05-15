Israel's siege and invasion has trapped a team of international doctors, including around 20 Americans, in a hospital in southern Gaza, a relative of one of the doctors told TRT World.

They are "trapped in a hospital near the city of Rafah in southern Gaza," Samaiya Mushtaq, whose husband is among the stranded American medical doctors, told TRT World on Tuesday.

Samaiya, herself a doctor in Dallas, revealed that she was able to exchange voice memos with her husband, and the medical team in Gaza is working "under increasing exhaustion and burnout, in catastrophic conditions."

"Volunteers scheduled to relieve the team at the European Hospital are stuck in Egypt, unable to cross the border," she explained.

"My husband believes that if they leave the hospital and the incoming volunteers are unable to enter Gaza, it would result in a tragedy," she emphasised.

With the Israeli ground invasion in Rafah cutting off the critical lifeline between Gaza and Egypt, conditions for both aid workers and scores of critically wounded Palestinian patients have been further jeopardised.

Rationing water amidst dwindling supplies

Trapped at the European Hospital in Khan Younis, the medical team's two-week rotation has extended indefinitely as the once-vital Rafah crossing remains under Israeli siege, throwing medical workers and critically ill patients into throes of chaos and amplifying the grave urgency of the situation.

As a result of over seven months of man-made disaster, reports and videos from the ground paint a dire picture of the stranded medical team.

They have been seen rationing water amidst dwindling supplies and grappling with the harsh realities of their predicament.

One physician, in a deteriorating state of health, was seen using a drip of an IV, to combat dehydration amidst the Israeli embargo on aid-supplies, according to a nurse who sent a video from Rafah.