Sizzling heat across Asia and the Middle East in late April that echoed last year's destructive swelter was made 45 times more likely in some parts of the continent because of climate crisis, a study has found.

The study was released on Tuesday by the World Weather Attribution group of scientists, who use established climate models to quickly determine whether climate change played a part in extreme weather events around the world.

Scorching temperatures were felt across large swaths of Asia, from besieged Gaza in the west — where over 2 million people face clean water shortages, lack of healthcare and other essentials due to Israeli bombardment — to the Philippines in the southeast, with many parts of the continent experiencing temperatures well above 40 degrees Celsius several days in a row.

In the Philippines, scientists found the heat was so extreme it would have been impossible without a climate crisis. In parts of the Middle East, the climate crisis increased the probability of the event by about a factor of five.

Alarming findings

"People suffered and died when April temperatures soared in Asia," said Friederike Otto, study author and climate scientist at Imperial College in London. "If humans continue to burn fossil fuels, the climate will continue to warm, and vulnerable people will continue to die."

At least 28 heat-related deaths were reported in Bangladesh, as well as five in India and three in Gaza in April. Surges in heat deaths have also been reported in Thailand and the Philippines this year according to the study.