Taking a cover from incessant bombings and numerous killings of Palestinians, Israel has been discreetly plundering Palestine’s natural resources.

Since the beginning of the ongoing Gaza war, Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu has been pursuing an ethnic cleansing strategy by forcing Gazans to move south. Beneath the macabre bloodshed, Palestinians are also being disenfranchised from their right to access their oil and natural gas reserves. This right is of central importance to the sustainability of any future Palestinian state.

Israel's hegemony over oil and gas reserves in its vicinity reflects a long-term ambition to become an energy hub and regional connectivity nexus. Therefore, as in any colonial settler endeavour, displacement and mass killings are merely means to an end, where Israel can ruthlessly exploit resources of indigenous Palestinians.

The issue of Palestine's natural gas resources came to the forefront in 1999 when the British Gas Group (BG) began exploration in a wide gas field area located 17 to 21 nautical miles off the coast of Gaza. Known as Gaza Marine, this field fell within the boundaries of the 20-mile control granted to the Palestinian Authority (PA) by the 1995 Oslo II Agreement. PA leader Yasser Arafat signed a 25-year exploration licence contract with a consortium consisting of Consolidated Contractors Limited (CCC), the British Gas Group (BG), and the Palestine Investment Fund (PIF). A year later, in 2000, BG discovered two fields with reserves totalling 1.4 trillion cubic feet in Gaza Marine.

In 2001, Ariel Sharon's election as Prime Minister signalled a more hard-line stance towards Palestine, leading to a turbulent period. The Israeli Supreme Court enabled Sharon to boycott oil purchases from Palestine and veto agreements related to natural gas exploration and production, systematically robbing Palestinians of the opportunity to benefit from their own resources.

By the start of the Second Intifada, Israel's approach followed a systematic oppressive policy denying the fair distribution of the natural gas reserves in the region. This political environment dashed hopes for any win-win deal between the two sides, primarily due to the radical stance of the Sharon government.

Subsequently, the Israeli authorities opposed any regular funding to the PA, citing the risk of Hamas accessing and utilising the money in Gaza.

Israel's overarching strategy from then until now has revolved mainly around monopolising control over the natural gas reserves in Gaza Marine and the oil reserves along the West Bank-Israel border while simultaneously depriving the Palestinians of a fair share of revenues resulting from these resources.

This approach has inflicted considerable financial setbacks upon the Palestinian economy and hindered its path towards statehood. To achieve these ends, Israel takes an adversarial stance in negotiations, often citing Hamas as a reason for distrust and insecurity. Furthermore, proposals for agreements have been designed to bypass the Palestinian Authority (PA), effectively blocking any chance for a fair distribution of resources and revenues.