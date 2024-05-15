Sooner or later, Palestinians will return to their homes; sooner or later, Palestinians will use the keys to their houses, which they have kept under their pillows and passed down from generation to generation, the Turkish president has said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday marked the 76th anniversary of the Nakba, or the Catastrophe, a day observed by Palestinians on 15 May each year. This day symbolises their longing for their homeland and independence following the establishment of the State of Israel.

Erdogan expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people, acknowledging the pain of the Nakba and emphasising Türkiye's unwavering support for their cause.

He reiterated the belief that Palestinians will one day return to their homes, reclaiming the keys passed down through generations.

Erdogan's message reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to stand by Palestine and its people, offering support in any way possible. The statement underscored the enduring hope for a peaceful resolution and the eventual realisation of Palestinian statehood.

The stance against "Zionist murderers"