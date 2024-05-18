It was 1938. Philippe Erlanger, a French diplomat, looked out of the window as he took a train from Venice, Italy, to France. He reflected on what had happened earlier at the Venice Mostra.

At the world's first international competitive film festival, Nazi propaganda film Olympia by Leni Riefenstahl and Pilot by Goffredo Alessandrini snatched away the Mussolini Cup under the relentless pressure of Hitler.

The return journey home was never the same for Erlanger, whose brainchild would one day become the Cannes Film Festival. The inaugural festival was announced in June of 1939 and slated to begin in September of that year.

But it wasn't to be. With political tensions escalating in Europe and on the same day the festival was supposed to begin, Germany invaded Poland.

Seven years later, the first Cannes Film Festival made its debut on September 20, 1946; its mandate was universal artistic spirit and absolute impartiality.

On the final day of the festival, with the night sky alit in fireworks, a 25-year-old Chetan Anand from undivided India was honoured with the Grand Prix du Festival International du Film for his debut film Neecha Nagar (Lowly City). Winning the top prize was a first for any Indian-origin director.

Adapted from Maxim Gorky's play Lower Depth (1902), Lowly City was scripted by Hayattullah Ansari and Khwaja Ahmed Abbas and addressedland grabbing, a subject still relevant today.

Produced in the months leading up to the partition and formation of India and Pakistan, the film grounded itself in social realism, resulting in a hard-hitting story of an unequal society.

Though the film was honoured at Cannes, back home it was met with an unexpected cold shoulder. It contained zero songs and that, combined with its realistic narrative, was a downer for its local audience.

Partition too added to the film's fateful destiny, with many from the film industry moving to Pakistan including A. Halim, the producer. Halim took the film's negative with him, as the rights belonged to him.

Lowly City's debacle compelled its director to adhere to a different cinematic approach going forward, writes his former wife, Uma Anand, in Anand's biography, Chetan Anand – The Poetics of Film.

Yet Lowly City left indelible impressions on future filmmakers, including Satyajit Ray, who wrote a letter to Anand expressing how driven he felt in pursuing his own filmmaking goals.

Government involvement

Post-independence, the Indian government began to support film efforts. This decision was spurred primarily by the country's first Prime Minister after independence, Jawaharlal Nehru, and his commitment to building a robust, open film culture.

Nehru understood the power of cinema as a vehicle of outreach as well as messaging. He even involved daughter Indira (a future PM) in helping shape the Federation of Film Societies.

"To what extent the independence of India from British rule had a direct impact on the rise and growth of the film society movement remains unclear, but Independence certainly increased governmental involvement in a general societal search for 'good cinema," writes Rochona Majumdar in Debating Radical Cinema – The Film Society Movement in India.

Important government officials were involved in promoting the cause of cinema, including Indira Gandhi, "who acted as Vice President of the Federation of Film Societies for India and, in that capacity, helped film societies to obtain permission to exhibit to their members uncensored films imported from abroad," Majumdar added.

In 1952, India organised its first International Film Festival. The movies screened included modern-day classic Italian neo-realist film Bicycle Thieves (Vittorio Di Sica, 1948).

Mesmerised by Di Sica's craft, filmmaker Bimal Roy who was in the audience, excitedly decided to make a film that he would shoot on location (minus sets). The result would be Do Bigha Zameen (Two Bighas of Land, 1953) which set the tone for India's early parallel cinema.

Pertinently the story lines of Lowly City or some of the later films like Do Bigha, Dharti Ka Lal (Children of the Earth, 1946) and Boot Polish (1954)) were critical of aspects of Nehruvian policies and highlighted existing social inequality, joblessness and poverty. But the government did not react to these films in any punitive way.

Do Bigha even turned out to be a box office success. The script centres around protagonist Shambhu Mahato, a small holding farmer (played by famed Balraj Sahani) and his relentless struggle to save his land from the clutches of the landlord.

The film highlighted "some critical questions too about the darker side of Nehruvian developmental strategy, typical of the liberal atmosphere that the period represented," Partha Ghosh said in his essay Nehruvian Cinema and Politics.

"The idea was to constantly remind him about his unfinished and unaddressed tasks," Ghosh added.

Other films such as Footpath (1953), Shree 420 (Mr. Fraud, 1955), Pyasa (The Thirsty, 1956), Naya Daur (The New Era, 1957) and Hum Hindustani (We Indians, 1960) also fell in this category.

Two Bighas of Land went on to win the International Prize in 1954 at Cannes, and the following year Baby Naaz won Special Mention as a child artist for Boot Polish.