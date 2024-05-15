An Interior Department staffer has become the first Jewish political appointee to publicly resign in protest of US support for Israel's "genocide" in besieged Gaza.

Lily Greenberg Call, a special assistant to the chief of staff in the Interior Department, on Wednesday accused President Joe Biden of using Jews to justify US policy in Israel's war.

Call had worked for the presidential campaigns of both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, and was a longtime activist and advocate for Israel in Washington and elsewhere before joining the government.

She is at least the fifth mid- or senior-level administration staffer to make public their resignation in protest of the Biden administration's military and diplomatic support of the now seven-month Israeli war in Gaza.

She is the second political appointee to do so, after an Education Department official Tariq Habash resigned in January.

Her resignation letter described her excitement at joining an administration that she believed shared much of her vision for the country. "However, I can no longer in good conscience continue to represent this administration," she wrote.

'State-sponsored violence'

In an interview with The Associated Press, Call pointed to comments by Biden, including at a White House Hanukkah event where he said "Were there no Israel, there wouldn’t be a Jew in the world who was safe" and at an event at Washington's Holocaust Memorial last week in which he said the October 7 Hamas-led attacks that triggered the war were driven by an "ancient desire to wipe out the Jewish people."

"He is making Jews the face of the American war machine. And that is so deeply wrong," she said, noting that ancestors of hers were killed by "state-sponsored violence."

The Biden administration on Tuesday began the early stages of a process to move ahead with a new $1 billion arms deal for Israel, according to two congressional sources.

Israeli military's relentless bombing in Gaza has killed more than 35,000 Palestinians, a majority of them babies, children and women — and wounded over 79,000. Another 10,000 Palestinians are feared buried under the debris of bombed buildings.