Israel's extremist National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, a member of PM Benjamin Netanyahu's ruling coalition, has demanded sacking of Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant over the latter's comments on post-war Gaza.

"The Minister of Defence who failed on October 7 and continues to fail today. Such a Minister of Defence must be replaced in order to achieve the goals of the war," Ben-Gvir demanded on Wednesday.

Ben-Gvir, notorious for his anti-Palestine hate and pro-war remarks, was reacting to Gallant's comments in which he said he was opposed to Israeli military control or taking responsibility for the governance of Gaza after the ongoing war.

"Since October, I have been raising this issue consistently in the cabinet, and have received no response," Gallant said in a televised statement.

"I must reiterate — I will not agree to the establishment of Israeli military rule in Gaza. Israel must not establish civilian rule in Gaza."

"I call on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to make a decision and declare that Israel will not establish civilian control over the Gaza strip," Gallant said, calling for a "governing alternative to Hamas" immediately.

Gallant said the current military invasion in Gaza needed to be followed by political action.

"The day after Hamas will only be achieved with Palestinian entities taking control of Gaza, accompanied by international actors, establishing a governing alternative to Hamas' rule," he said.

"This, above all, is in interest of the State of Israel."

Hamas 'to stay' in Gaza

Gallant's comments came soon after Netanyahu said any discussion on preparations concerning who rules Gaza after the war was just "empty talk" as long as Hamas resistance group remains in the besieged territory.

"Until it is clear that Hamas does not militarily control Gaza, no entity will be willing to take civilian management of Gaza for fear of its well-being," read a statement from Netanyahu's office.