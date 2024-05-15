Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has landed in Beijing for a two-day state visit to China, in a show of unity between the allies as Moscow presses forward with a new offensive in Ukraine.

Russian and Chinese television broadcast footage of Putin being welcomed by Chinese officials and an honor guard as he got off his plane on Thursday. The state news agency Xinhua also reported his arrival.

On the eve of his visit, Putin said in an interview with Chinese media that the Kremlin is prepared to negotiate over the conflict in Ukraine.

"We are open to a dialogue on Ukraine, but such negotiations must take into account the interests of all countries involved in the conflict, including ours," President Putin was quoted as saying by the official Xinhua.

The Russian leader’s trip comes as his country's forces have pressed an offensive in northeastern Ukraine's Kharkiv region that began last week.

Along with Moscow's efforts to build on its gains in the nearby Donetsk region, the 2-year-old war has entered a critical stage for Ukraine's depleted military that is awaiting new supplies of anti-aircraft missiles and artillery shells from the United States.

"We have never refused to negotiate," Putin said. "We are seeking a comprehensive, sustainable and just settlement of this conflict through peaceful means."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said any negotiations must include a restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, the withdrawal of Russian troops, the release of all prisoners, a tribunal for those responsible for the aggression, and security guarantees for Ukraine.

China claims to take a neutral position in the conflict, but has backed Moscow's contentions that Russia was provoked into attacking Ukraine by the West.

Putin has blamed the West for the failure of negotiations in the opening weeks of the war and praised China's peace plan for Ukraine.

"Beijing proposes practicable and constructive steps to achieve peace by refraining from pursuing vested interests and constant escalation of tensions, minimising the negative impact of the conflict on the global economy," he had said.