The Palestinian resistance group Hamas' armed wing, the Al Qassam Brigades, have announced that they killed 12 Israeli soldiers in besieged Gaza's volatile north.

"In a complex operation in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Al-Qassam fighters targeted an Israeli D9 military bulldozer with a Yassin 105 shell and targeted a Zionist [Israeli] force holed up inside a house with two anti-personnel shells and engaged with it," it said in a statement on Wednesday.

"As soon as a rescue force advanced to the location, an explosive device was detonated on a Merkava tank, and after attempting to retrieve the equipment of the targeted force thrown on the ground, the Israeli Air Force bombed the area ruthlessly, and our fighters confirmed the killing of at least 12 Israeli soldiers in the operation," it added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Israeli army announced that it launched a widescale military operation in the heart of the Jabalia camp, coinciding with another invasion operation continuing east of the city of Rafah in southern Gaza.

It said the operation in Jabalia witnessed "fierce battles," indicating that its forces "confronted dozens of armed cells," referring to Palestinian factions.

'Fierce battles'