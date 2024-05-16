TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish forces neutralise two top PKK/KCK terrorists in northern Iraq
Security sources identify the terrorists as Ahmet Bayar, codenamed Tufan Kocer, and Ahmed Ibrahim el Ahmed, codenamed Mervan Zerevan.
Turkish forces neutralise two top PKK/KCK terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkish intelligence neutralised two PKK/KCK terrorists in northern Iraq. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
May 16, 2024

The National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) has neutralised two PKK/KCK terrorists in northern Iraq, according to security sources.

MIT determined that the two had received instructions to infiltrate Turkish military bases.

Identified as Ahmet Bayar, codenamed Tufan Kocer, and Ahmed Ibrahim el Ahmed, codenamed Mervan Zerevan, the terrorists were then targeted in an operation in the Hakurk region.

RelatedTürkiye neutralises dozens of PKK/YPG terrorists over the past week

Bayar joined the terror group in 2012, operated in Syria in the past, and served as a bodyguard for senior terrorists, while El Ahmed received assassination training in the Qandil region in northern Iraq in 2014.

RECOMMENDED

Turkish authorities use "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

​​​​​​​The PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plot terror attacks on Türkiye.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
Iran warns US and Israel against missteps, asserting its forces have 'finger on trigger'
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Transatlantic ties have 'taken a big blow' — EU foreign policy chief warns
Africa intends to be at the table in the emerging global order: Ghanaian president
Venezuelan MPs vote to boost private investment in oil sector, allowing return of US firms
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
Trump warns of 'big retaliation' if Europe divests from US stocks and bonds
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say