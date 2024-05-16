The National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) has neutralised two PKK/KCK terrorists in northern Iraq, according to security sources.

MIT determined that the two had received instructions to infiltrate Turkish military bases.

Identified as Ahmet Bayar, codenamed Tufan Kocer, and Ahmed Ibrahim el Ahmed, codenamed Mervan Zerevan, the terrorists were then targeted in an operation in the Hakurk region.

Related Türkiye neutralises dozens of PKK/YPG terrorists over the past week

Bayar joined the terror group in 2012, operated in Syria in the past, and served as a bodyguard for senior terrorists, while El Ahmed received assassination training in the Qandil region in northern Iraq in 2014.