The United Nations’ top court has opened two days of hearings into a request from South Africa to halt Israel's military offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

It is the fourth time South Africa has asked the International Court of Justice for emergency measures since the nation launched proceedings alleging that Israel’s action in Gaza amounts to genocide.

According to the latest request, the previous preliminary orders by The Hague-based court were not sufficient to address “a brutal military attack on the sole remaining refuge for the people of Gaza.”

Israel has portrayed Rafah as the last stronghold of Palestinian resistance group Hamas, brushing off warnings from the United States and other allies that any major offensive there would be catastrophic for civilians.

South Africa has asked the court to order Israel to withdraw from Rafah; to take measures to ensure unimpeded access for UN officials, humanitarian organisations and journalists to Gaza; and to report back within one week on how it is meeting these demands.

Related Whatever the decision, South Africa’s ICJ case has set winds against Israel

'Apartheid regime'