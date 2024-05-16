Ayodhya/Kathmandu: On a blistering afternoon in the north Indian town of Ayodhya in early April, Mahant Kamal Nayan Das—a white-robed seer and a spokesperson of the Ram Temple Trust—spoke on the expansion of Hinduism before an audience of saffron-clad devout Hindus.

The articulate 75-year-old preacher at one of Ayodhya’s most prominent temples, Mani Ram Das Ki Chavani, where more than 500 sadhus live, seemed particularly concerned about neighbouring Nepal.

“Christianity is spreading fast in the upper reaches of Nepal and Islam in the lower reaches,” he said. “We need to arrest that and sensitise people about a Hindu Rashtra (polity).”

A month earlier, Das was in Nepal, where he delivered elaborate sermons on reviving Nepal’s Hindu past, particularly political and religious systems based on indigenous thought.

Amid the surge in Hindu nationalism in India, Das and other votaries of majoritarianism are not only campaigning vigorously to reinstate Nepal as a Hindu kingdom but are also finding wide support among local Nepalese.

With India in the middle of election season, calls are also growing in Nepal to bring back its Hindu monarchy 15 years after Kathmandu abolished the centuries-old institution, turning the Himalayan country into a republic.

Buoyed by the rise of Hindutva in India – the political ideology of Hindu nationalism– pro-monarchy forces in Nepal, including the fifth-largest party, the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), have launched mass protests and rallies in different cities.

These protests have set the stage for a contentious debate about Nepal’s future.

Propaganda takes to the streets

In early 2024, RPP launched a series of mass protests and rallies across Nepal to mobilise support for its cause after submitting a 40-point list of demands, including restoration of Hindu monarchy, abolition of secularism and dissolution of federalism, to Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

In April, protesters demanding the restoration of the Hindu monarchy clashed with the police in Kathmandu. The incensed demonstrators marched to a prohibited area and hurled stones at the police, according to local news reports. In the ensuing chaos, at least 14 protesters were injured, while one died a week after the violent outbreak.

Since Nepal transitioned to a federal republic in 2008, the nation has upheld its inclusive ethos. However, the sway of India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, which leverages Hindu-first politics for electoral gains, has emboldened Hindu nationalists in Nepal.

The Nepalese nationalist groups are now mounting pressure on the government to restore the monarchy and using social media to stoke communal tensions.

A December article published by the Global Network on Extremism and Technology says that Muslim women were unreasonably accused of spreading COVID-19 in Janakpur, a Nepalese city southeast of Kathmandu, during the height of the pandemic in April 2020. Social media users in Nepal capitalised on this fear-mongering, while anti-Islam posts targeting Muslim Nepali women went viral.

Last November, ultra-nationalist influencers posted images on social media of a Hindu Rashtra rally in Kathmandu with over 150,000 views, claiming “Revolution has started in Nepal”.

Going back in time

The abolition of the Hindu monarchy followed a series of anti-monarchy mass protests in Nepal after a deal was struck between the Maoist insurgents and parliamentary parties in 2006.

The parliament then voted to make the country a republic in 2008. Still, the Constituent Assembly, elected to promulgate a post-war constitution, failed to make any headway amid bickering and divergent visions for Nepal.

However, in 2015, following a devastating earthquake, politicians came together to hastily promulgate the Constitution, which defined the country as a secular federal republic.

The landmark event was shadowed by what was reportedly perceived in Nepal as India’s highhandedness. S. Jaishankar, then India’s foreign secretary, warned against promulgating the constitution, which was marred by protests from Madhesis, people of the southern plains with close ties to India.

Over the years, like with its other neighbours in South Asia, the Indian government’s relations with Kathmandu have seen lows and highs. One issue, however, has remained constant: the BJP’s preference for a Hindu state in Nepal.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited Nepal five times, an unprecedented number for an Indian leader. During his trips, he has paid obeisance to Hindu deities at all major religious sites to influence Hindu voters back home.

Intrinsic to Nepal’s faith is the Pashupatinath Temple, a sanctuary for Hindus and the abode of Shiva, one of the most popular deities in Nepal. The ancient Hindu epic Ramayana is also popular in Nepal since the town of Janakpur is considered the hometown of Sita, Ram’s divine consort.