TÜRKİYE
Turkish forces neutralise 12 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
The air operation takes place in Gara and Hakurk in northern Iraq, the National Defence Ministry has announced.
The PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plot terror attacks on Türkiye. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
May 16, 2024

Turkish security forces neutralised"12 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defence Ministry has said.

The terrorists were targeted in an air operation in Gara and Hakurk regions, the ministry said on Wednesday on X, adding: "We will continue constant operations until there is not a single terrorist left in the region."

Turkish authorities use "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plot terror attacks on Türkiye.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the terror organization's hideouts in northern Iraq's Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

