TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Ukraine invites Türkiye to peace summit in Switzerland
Türkiye's role will be invaluable in achieving and maintaining peace in Ukraine, says Verkhovna Rada Chairman Stefanchuk.
Ukraine invites Türkiye to peace summit in Switzerland
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomes Ukrainian Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
May 16, 2024

Türkiye's role will be invaluable in the process of achieving peace and afterwards in Ukraine, the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, has said.

Stressing the unity of Kiev and Ankara in the "common future," Ruslan Stefanchuk on Wednesday said, "when a fair peace is achieved, when peace comes to Ukraine and when reconstruction begins, Türkiye will have the place that it desires."

Referring to the Ukraine Peace Summit scheduled to be held in Switzerland on June 15-16, Stefanchuk highlighted one of their purposes for coming to Türkiye: to invite Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the summit.

Emphasising the necessity for peace to be fair and permanent, he said, "there is an aggressor and a victim in every war, and the victims have the right to decide what sort of peace there will be."

Saying that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "peace formula" would be evaluated at the peace summit, Stefanchuk said that "with this common view, we will confront Russia."

RelatedLive blog: Zelenskyy seeks acceleration of weapon deliveries for Ukraine

Good ties between Kiev, Ankara

Praising the good relations between Ankara and Kiev, Stefanchuk described Türkiye as "both our historical friend and the historical leader of the region."

Stressing that his visit to Türkiye is "very important," he pointed out the importance of the visit in terms of the development of "cooperation between both peoples and states."

Stefanchuk said that the high-level diplomatic relations between the two countries were founded on the "sincere dialogue" between the Turkish and Ukrainian presidents.

RECOMMENDED

He also cited the "close cooperation" between the parliaments of Türkiye and Ukraine, saying this contributes "to creating the excellent relationship between our countries."

'Correct political messages by Ankara'

Praising Türkiye's stance on the Russia-Ukraine war, Stefanchuk said it is always acknowledged in Ukraine.

Saying that Ankara's stance has been alongside his country since the beginning of the war, Stefanchuk expressed his satisfaction over Türkiye's assistance for Ukraine in various fields and dimensions, while emphasising Ankara's delivery of the "correct political messages."

He also highlighted the significance of Ankara's role in issues such as the Black Sea Grain Initiative and expressed gratitude towards the country.

Stefanchuk said the relationship between the two countries will continue to progress even after the war, noting that the Crimean Tatars are one of the points uniting Türkiye and Ukraine in the historical context.

Regarding the war, he said it began with the illegal annexation of Crimea and the "persecution" of the Crimean Tatars, highlighting that Türkiye and Ukraine share a common stance on the Crimean Tatar issue.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
South Africa to withdraw its troops from UN peacekeeping mission in DRC
India and Malaysia pledge deeper semiconductor ties on Modi visit
Shooting in Syria’s Sweida countryside kills four, suspect arrested
Samsung to begin mass production of world's first 6th-generation high-bandwidth memory next week
Death toll reaches 27 after coal mine blast in India
Trump praises new Honduras leader after talks in US
Thailand heads to polls to elect parliament, change constitution
Washington Post CEO out after sweeping job cuts
Japan votes in elections as Premier Takaichi seeks fresh mandate
Saudi Arabia condemns deadly paramilitary RSF attacks on hospital, civilians in Sudan
Coordinated attacks: Illegal Israeli settlers beat, injure Palestinians across occupied West Bank
Turkish first lady and Jordan’s queen reaffirm bonds in Istanbul
3rd Türkiye–China business conference held in Istanbul to boost trade
Back-to-back storms hit Spain’s Andalusia as government seeks emergency funds
Iraq receives 2,250 Daesh detainees from Syria