Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot five times while greeting a group of people after a government meeting in the town of Handlova, about 150 kilometres northeast of the capital, Bratislava.

Following the shocking attack yesterday, Fico is reportedly in "very serious" but stable condition, as confirmed by a hospital official.

The 59-year-old premier, who has served as prime minister twice before, made an unexpected comeback after taking the lead in the country’s snap parliamentary election in September last year and has long been known for his controversial stance on a range of issues, including his pledge to halt military support for Ukraine during his election campaign.

Return to power

Fico, a former communist turned Social Democrat, was prime minister of Slovakia from 2006 to 2010 and again from 2012 to 2018. His third term after his win in 2023 means he is the longest-serving head of government in the history of Slovakia, a European Union and NATO member.

Final tallies by Slovakia’s Statistical Office last October showed Fico’s populist and leftist SMER, or Direction Party, had won almost 23 percent of the vote, while liberal and pro-Ukrianian party Progressive Slovakia, came in second with 18 percent.

In 2018, Fico faced his most significant downfall following widespread demonstrations that led to his resignation after the killing of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova, who were both 27 years old.

Kuciak was working on a story linking high-level political corruption, which included Fico’s associates, in Slovakia with the Italian mafia known as the ’Ndrangheta clan when the journalist and his soon-to-be-wife, Kusnirova, were murdered in their home on February 21. Kuciak's last story, ‘Italian Mafia In Slovakia. Tentacles reaching out to politics’ was published posthumously.

No more aid for Ukraine

Slovakia borders Ukraine and has been one of its strongest allies since the start of Russia’s invasion. It has sent helicopters, air defence, and artillery systems to Kiev – however, Fico, who is seen as sympathetic to Moscow, has stated that sending weapons would only prolong the war and said he would "not send a single round" to Ukraine.

"They will have to sit down anyway and find an agreement," Fico said of the combatants, according to Reuters. "Russia will never leave Crimea, never leave the territories that it controls."