Türkiye’s First Lady Emine Erdogan has met with her Sierra Leone counterpart Fatima Maada Bion in the Nigerian capital Abuja.

The closed-door meeting was part of a high-level regional seminar on Promoting Cancer Awareness and Advocacy Programs in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) African member states.

Bion said on Thursday that they had established a hospital in Nigeria inspired by Emine Erdogan and had named the gynecology department of the hospital after her, according to sources close to the meeting.

Bion also said the spouses of all African leaders take inspiration from Emine Erdogan.

In a post on X, Emine Erdogan described their meeting as fruitful.

“We exchanged views on our common goals and efforts in this regard. We are on the same page regarding the critical importance of collaboration in the fight against cancer. We agree to walk together for healthier and more resilient societies,” she said.