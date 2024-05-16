TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye fines Google over providing unfair advantage to competitors
Following an investigation in 2021, Türkiye's competition authority reveals that Google violated the country's competition law by manipulating organic search results in the content services market.
Türkiye fines Google over providing unfair advantage to competitors
Google failed to meet the required obligations concerning "local search services" pertaining to hotel inquiries as of April 15. / Others
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
May 16, 2024

The Turkish Competition Board has fined Google for allowing an unfair advantage in competing local search and accommodation price comparison services, disregarding obligations regarding its services in the country.

"Starting from April 15, Google will be subject to an administrative fine of five ten thousandths of its 2023 revenues for each day until it fulfils its obligations," the competition authority said on Thursday.

According to a statement released on the authority's website, Google was found to have provided its local search and accommodation price comparison services with an unfair advantage over competitors, following an investigation conducted three years ago.

In 2021, Google was fined $36.6 million (296 million Turkish liras) for violating the country's competition law by complicating organic search results in the content services market by prominently placing text ads at the top of its general search results, excluding its competitors.

The investigation revealed that Google's services enjoyed preferential treatment in terms of location and visibility on the general search results page.

RelatedGoogle hit with fine by Turkish competition authorities
RECOMMENDED

Preferential treatment in terms of visibility

Among the obligations Türkiye imposed on Google was the requirement to ensure that competing local search and accommodation price comparison services were not unfairly advantaged in search results.

The board decided to adopt the precautionary suggestions put forth by Google and to oversee their implementation for a duration of three months after the meeting on March 21.

However, it was found that Google failed to meet the required obligations concerning "local search services" pertaining to hotel inquiries as of April 15.

Consequently, the board determined that Google did not fulfil these responsibilities.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
South Africa to withdraw its troops from UN peacekeeping mission in DRC
India and Malaysia pledge deeper semiconductor ties on Modi visit
Shooting in Syria’s Sweida countryside kills four, suspect arrested
Samsung to begin mass production of world's first 6th-generation high-bandwidth memory next week
Death toll reaches 27 after coal mine blast in India
Trump praises new Honduras leader after talks in US
Thailand heads to polls to elect parliament, change constitution
Washington Post CEO out after sweeping job cuts
Japan votes in elections as Premier Takaichi seeks fresh mandate
Saudi Arabia condemns deadly paramilitary RSF attacks on hospital, civilians in Sudan
Coordinated attacks: Illegal Israeli settlers beat, injure Palestinians across occupied West Bank
Turkish first lady and Jordan’s queen reaffirm bonds in Istanbul
3rd Türkiye–China business conference held in Istanbul to boost trade
Back-to-back storms hit Spain’s Andalusia as government seeks emergency funds
Iraq receives 2,250 Daesh detainees from Syria