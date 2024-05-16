Fifteen EU states have demanded a further tightening of the bloc's asylum policy, making it easier to transfer undocumented refugees to third countries, including when they are rescued at sea.

The demand, sent in a letter to the European Commission that AFP news agency received on Thursday, comes less than a month before European Parliament elections, in which far-right anti-immigration parties are forecast to make gains.

The letter asks the European Union's executive arm to "propose new ways and solutions to prevent irregular migration to Europe".

The group includes Italy and Greece, which receive a substantial number of the people making the perilous journey across the Mediterranean Sea to reach the EU –– many seeking to escape poverty, war or persecution, according to the International Organization for Migration.

They want the EU to toughen up its recently adopted asylum pact, which introduces tighter controls on those seeking to enter the 27-nation bloc.

That reform includes speedier vetting of people arriving without documents, new border detention centres and faster deportation for rejected asylum applicants.

The 15 proposed in their letter the introduction of "mechanisms... aimed at detecting, intercepting –– or in cases of distress, rescuing –– refugees on the high seas and bringing them to a predetermined place of safety in a partner country outside the EU, where durable solutions for those migrants could be found".

They said it should be easier to send asylum seekers to third countries while their requests for protection are assessed.

They cited the example of a controversial deal that Italy has struck with non-EU Albania, under which Rome can send thousands of asylum seekers plucked from Italian waters to holding camps in the Balkan country until their cases are processed.

The concept in EU asylum law of what constitutes "safe third countries" should be reassessed, they continued.