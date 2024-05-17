Business owner Freya Greenhill has spent the last seven months protesting and campaigning for Gaza.

Then she headed to the polls for this month's local elections in England.

Greenhill is from Somerset, an area she said is known as "the whitest county in England." She told TRT World that she voted for Liberal Democrat candidate MP Sarah Dyke (who won), because she was the only politician in the area who had called for a ceasefire.

"For me, it wasn't even a choice. Labour and Tory (the Conservative party) are one and the same," she said about the country's two main political parties.

"They are both complicit in the deaths of thousands of Palestinians. They have not only spoken – proudly – of their support for Israel, they both back the continuing sale of weapons that are arming the Israelis in their genocide."

Greenhill isn't alone.

Although the opposition party, Labour, was quick to win seats from Conservative party strongholds due to disgruntled Britons' increasing dissatisfaction with the ruling party, it also underperformed in areas traditionally considered Labour heartlands. There, the party lost council seats to smaller parties, or independent candidates in what many are calling the "Palestine effect."

The Liberal Democrats, which was Greenhill's choice, as well as the Green Party are two smaller parties whose MPs have called for a ceasefire in Gaza. The former gained 104 seats and the latter won over 70 seats.

This was a massive increase for the Lib Dems who in 2021 only made a net gain of eight seats. For the Greens, the number of seats won was only slightly lower than the 88 seats they gained in 2021.

BBC's analysis of results showed that these tended to be in areas with large Muslim and student populations.

Overall, Labour's vote share still increased by 3 percent compared to 2021's local elections. But the BBC found that in 58 constituencies where one in 5 people are Muslim, Labour's vote share dropped by 21 percent.

More than 40 pro-Palestine candidates were elected in constituencies across England after making the current war on Palestinians in Gaza part of their campaign.

Based on these results, Alistair Jones, associate professor of politics at De Montfort University in Leicester, said that Gaza as a singular issue has had some impact on a local level. However, how much of a role Gaza has played in people's selection of candidates varies from one part of the country to another.

"In areas such as Oldham and Kirklees, Labour lost control and it's a clear link between people leaving the Labour Party because of the leadership stance on Gaza and how they've not been more forthright in their support of the people of Gaza," Jones told TRT World.

"In other parts of the country, it is possibly not quite so clear cut. In London you could see that there was a small group of people, we're talking maybe tens of thousands, who voted independent, who wouldn't support (Mayor) Sadiq Khan even though he has been far more overt in his support for the situation in Gaza, but they're still saying 'that's not far enough, we want the (Labour) party as a whole to go further.' "

Muslim mobilisation

In the west Yorkshire towns of Heckmondwike and Batley, three pro-Palestine Muslim candidates won formerly Labour seats. Local resident and sound engineer Tawheed Khan told TRT World he believed this was largely due to mobilisation within local Muslim communities.

"On local mosque community Whatsapp groups, members advised each other who to vote for based on the candidates' stance on Palestine," he said.

Close by in the Greater Manchester town of Rochdale, where 30 percent of the population is Muslim, another former Labour stronghold lost its council seats to pro-Palestine candidates.

Back in March of this year, George Galloway, leader of the pro-Palestine Workers Party, won a by-election that made him Rochdale's new MP. He put Gaza at the forefront of his campaign.

In this month's local elections, the Workers Party gained two more seats from Labour in Central Rochdale and Milkstone and Deeplish. The results reflect Rochdale residents' dissatisfaction with the Labour Party's stance on Gaza.