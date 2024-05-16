South Africa has urged the top UN court to order a halt to the Rafah invasion as part of its case in The Hague accusing Israel of genocide, saying the country "must be stopped" to ensure the survival of the Palestinian people.

Thursday's start of the two-day hearings at the International Court of Justice, also known as the World Court, came after South Africa last week asked for additional emergency measures to protect Gaza's Rafah, where more than a million Palestinians have been sheltering.

It also asked on Tuesday that the court order Israel to allow unimpeded access to Gaza for UN officials, organisations providing humanitarian aid, and journalists and investigators. It added that Israel has so far ignored and violated earlier court orders.

Israel's military onslaught has targeted tens of thousands of children and women, destroyed civilian infrastructure and starved the population, said Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, attorney for South Africa.

"From the onset Israel's intent was always to destroy Palestinian life and to wipe them off the face of the earth. Rafah is the final stand," he said.

"Israel must be stopped. South Africa is before you again today to respectfully ask the court to invoke its powers. ..to order a remedy that will stop Israel," said Adila Hassim, another lawyer for South Africa.

Israel, which has denounced South Africa's claim that it is violating the 1949 Genocide Convention as baseless, will respond on Friday. In previous filings it stressed it had stepped up efforts to get humanitarian aid into Gaza as the ICJ had ordered.

'Man-made starvation'