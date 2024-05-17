US President Joe Biden is trying to shore up his support among vital Black voters with a series of events starting on Thursday, including a visit to the former university of civil rights icon Martin Luther King, Jr.

The veteran Democrat relied on African American voters to help him beat Donald Trump in 2020, but some polls show those same voters are increasingly deserting him ahead of November's rematch with the Republican.

On Thursday, the 81-year-old Biden marked the 70th anniversary of a famous US Supreme Court ruling that overturned racial segregation in schools by meeting with key figures and relatives of plaintiffs in the case in the Oval Office.

That group included Cheryl Brown Henderson, a daughter of Oliver Brown, a plaintiff in the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education case that proved a milestone for the US civil rights movement.

Biden "recognised that back in the '40s and '50s ... the folks that you see here were taking a risk when they signed up to be part of this case," Henderson said after the meeting.

On Friday, Biden visits the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington to give remarks to celebrate the anniversary of the Brown decision.

Later that day, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris — the first Black, South Asian and female vice president in US history — will meet leaders from nine historically Black sororities and fraternities.

Biden is honouring "the legacy of those who paved the way for progress and hard-fought rights for Black Americans," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

"He will also highlight his vision for how we must continue to build on these freedoms," added Jean-Pierre, who is the first Black person to serve in the role.

Morehouse visit

Then on Sunday, Biden will address graduating students at the historically Black Morehouse College in Atlanta. Its most famous former student is civil rights leader King.

Biden has a bust of King in the Oval Office in a sign of his support for racial equality, which he frequently contrasts with what he says is racially insensitive and anti-immigrant language by his rival Trump.

His visit to Morehouse is politically sensitive, however, as US campuses and graduation ceremonies have recently been disrupted by widespread protests against Biden's support for Israel's war in Gaza.

A senior White House official recently met students and faculty members at Morehouse to discuss objections to Biden delivering the commencement address, NBC News reported.