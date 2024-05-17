Friday, May 17, 2024

1841 GMT — Hamas' armed wing has said it was ready for a long war of attrition with the Israeli army.

"Despite our full commitment to stop the aggression on our people, we are prepared for a long war of attrition with the enemy," Abu Obeida, spokesperson for Qassam Brigades, said in a video message.

He announced that the Al Qassam fighters in the past 10 days targeted 100 Israeli army military vehicles in fighting across Gaza, adding that the Israeli army does not announce all its losses in Gaza.

"The Qassam Brigades fighters inflicted severe blows on the enemy (Israeli army) in eastern Rafah city," Abu Obeida said.

More updates 👇

1854 GMT — White House's Sullivan travelling to Saudi Arabia, Israel this weekend

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will travel on Saturday to Saudi Arabia for talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and will also visit Israel to see Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that Sullivan will stress in his talks with the Israelis the need to go after Hamas militants in Gaza in a targeted way, not with a full-scale assault on the southern city of Gaza.

1844 GMT — Specter of famine looms over Gaza amid ongoing Israeli blockade

The spectre of famine has re-emerged in Gaza as Israel continues to keep the Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossings closed, the Gaza media office warned.

"The food security crisis is also worsening in the central and southern governorates of the enclave, especially after tens of thousands were displaced from Rafah city following the Israeli military operation on May 6," it added.

The statement called for the "withdrawal of the Israeli forces from the Rafah crossing amid the escalating humanitarian catastrophe" in Gaza.

"In discussions about piers, we emphasize that land crossings are more effective for delivering aid to the Strip," the statement continued.

1838 GMT — Temporary pier does not replace land crossings into Gaza: US aid agency

A temporary pier constructed off the Gazan coast will not replace land crossings into the besieged enclave, the administrator of the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

"The pier that opened today does not replace or substitute for land crossings into Gaza, every one of which needs to operate at maximum capacity and efficiency," Samantha Power said in a statement.

"Every moment that a crossing is not open, that trucks are not moving, or where aid cannot safely be distributed, increases the terrible human costs of this conflict," said Power.

This corridor is a multinational and combined effort, Power said, adding it will be used to move aid from a range of partner governments to humanitarian organizations ready to facilitate its distribution to Palestinians throughout Gaza.

1825 GMT — Israeli defence minister acknowledges 'extensive damage' inflicted by Hezbollah

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant acknowledged the "extensive damage" inflicted on settlements and towns in northern Israel due to the ongoing cross-border skirmishes with Hezbollah since October 8, local media reported.

"I understand the amount of damage (in Israel), but on the other side, the damage and the number of terrorists who were killed are of completely different orders of magnitude," Gallant said during an assessment in northern Israel, as reported by The Times of Israel.

He stressed that Tel Aviv "has to prepare and take into account that anything can happen." He added: "As I told the troops before we entered Gaza, and they didn’t believe me, I also tell you: Wait, we will act."

1816 GMT — Hamas rejects any military presence on Palestinian land

Hamas issued a statement saying the US-built pier off Gaza is no alternative to opening all land crossings under Palestinian supervision, adding that they reject any military presence on Palestinian land.

1609 GMT — Israeli intentions to displace Palestinians are clear — envoy

The Palestinian ambassador to the UN, Riyad Mansour, has condemned Israel's atrocities against the Palestinian people, saying the Tel Aviv government no longer hides its true intentions, which include "displacement, subjugation, or death."

"It took 75 years for the United Nations to recognize and commemorate the Nakba, but the Nakba is not a historical event. It is a terrible reality still endured by our people, as Israel has yet to abandon its plans to push us out of history and geography," Mansour said at a commemorative panel discussion titled "1948-2024: The Ongoing Palestinian Nakba."

"The Israeli government no longer hides its true intentions," he said, adding that Palestinians are facing three options: "displacement, subjugation, or death."

"There is a global consensus on the imperative of ending the Israeli occupation, fulfilment of our national and human rights, including the independence of our state and having two democratic states, Palestine and Israel lived side by side in peace and security on the 1967 borders," he added.

1541 GMT — Spain poised to announce Palestinian state recognition date

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he will on Wednesday announce the date on which Madrid will recognise a Palestinian state along with several EU partners.

"We are in the process of coordinating with other countries so that we can make a joint declaration," Sanchez said Friday in an interview with private Spanish television station La Sexta when asked if this step would be taken Tuesday as announced by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

"I think on the 22nd of May...I shall be able to clarify before parliament the date on which Spain will recognise the Palestinian state," he added.

1519 GMT — Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets at Israeli military sites

The Lebanese Hezbollah group has said that it targeted an Israeli logistics base in the occupied Syrian Golan and artillery positions in northern Israel with dozens of Katyusha rockets.

The group said its members “targeted the logistics base of Tsnobar in the occupied Golan with 50 Katyusha rockets.”

Hezbollah fighters also bombed "enemy positions in the (settlement) of Za'oura with another round of Katyusha rockets," the group said in a separate statement. The Israeli ambulance service Magen David Adom reported that two Israelis were injured due to the firing of dozens of rockets from Lebanon at the Upper Galilee.

1441 GMT — Türkiye's Doctors Worldwide Association to provide Gaza aid during eid al Adha

Turkish charity Doctors Worldwide Association said that it will deliver donated sacrificial meat during the Eid al Adha, or the Islamic Feast of Sacrifice, in war-devasted Gaza.

In a statement, the Istanbul-based organisation also confirmed that it will continue providing medical services to meet healthcare needs in Gaza, where life has come to a standstill since October 7.

A 20-member team of the association has conducted non-stop emergency aid operations in the Palestinian enclave despite incessant Israeli attacks. The organisation will also carry out its Eid al Adha donation program amid an increasingly challenging condition in the region.

1330 GMT — No medical supplies received in Gaza for 10 days — WHO

The World Health Organization said that it has received no medical supplies in Gaza for 10 days as Israel pursues a new offensive against the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Israel's closure of the Rafah crossing into Gaza has caused "a difficult situation", WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic said, adding "The last medical supplies that we got in Gaza was before May 6."

Jasarevic said the biggest concern was over fuel needed to keep clinics and hospitals running. Gaza's health facilities need up to 1.8 million litres of fuel a month to keep operating.

The spokesperson said only 159,000 litres had entered Rafah since the border closure. "This is clearly not sufficient," he added, highlighting how only 13 out of 36 hospitals across the Palestinian territory were now "partially" operating.

1311 GMT — Pro-Palestine, climate activists occupy Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Lisbon

Around 20 students from the Portuguese "End the Genocide, End Fossils," movement occupied the nation’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“We are occupying the ministry because what’s happening in Palestine and the imminent climate collapse are maximum expressions of how our institutions are failing,” wrote activist group Student Climate Strike Lisbon in a related post on Instagram.

Many of the protestors were linked together with metal tubes, making it difficult for police to remove them.

In the social media statement, activists said they were “watching a live genocide” in Palestine and accused the government of “doing nothing,” demanding that Portugal cut all diplomatic and financial relations with Israel.

1247 GMT — Bodies of 93 Palestinians recovered from Gaza's Jabalia camp

At least 93 bodies of Palestinians have been recovered from the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza since the Israeli offensive on the camp began six days ago.

Ahmed al-Kahlot, the director of Civil Defense in northern Gaza, told Anadolu "fires broke out in the middle of Jabalia camp as a result of the continuous Israeli bombing,” noting that "firefighting crews were unable to reach the affected areas in the camp."

He stated that "93 bodies of Palestinians have been retrieved from the Jabalia camp since the Israeli operation began six days ago."

"Many bodies were dumped on the roads in the Jabalia camp, and the crews were unable to recover them due to the continuous Israeli bombing," he added.

1226 GMT — Houthis shot down US drone in Yemen's Marib city

Yemen's Houthi group said that it shot down a US drone in the Marib city.

"Yemeni air defences successfully shot down an American MQ-9 drone last Thursday evening while it was conducting hostile operations in the airspace of Marib province," the group’s spokesperson Yahya Saree said on X.

"This is the fourth aircraft to be shot down during the Battle of the Promised Conquest and Holy Jihad in solidarity with Gaza," Saree added. He noted that the drone was targeted with "a locally-made surface-to-air missile."

1157 GMT — Israel strikes on Lebanon kill Hezbollah fighter, two children

Israeli air strikes hit an area of southern Lebanon far from the border, with Hezbollah announcing one dead fighter and official media saying two Syrian children were killed.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said "Israeli strikes targeted Najjariyeh and Addousiyeh", two adjacent villages just south of the coastal city of Sidon, about 30 kilometres (19 miles) from the Israeli border.

The "infrastructure contained several compounds used by Hezbollah's aerial defence array and posed a threat to Israeli aircraft", it added.

Hezbollah announced a fighter from Najjariyeh had died. The NNA said two Syrian children were killed in the Najjariyeh strike, identifying them as Osama and Hani al-Khaled.

1144 GMT — Israelis torched Gaza-bound aid truck in occupied West Bank

Israel's military said that "dozens of Israeli civilians" set fire the previous evening to an aid truck in the occupied West Bank headed for war-torn Gaza.

Local media reported that Israeli settlers were behind the attack, which the army said injured the driver as well as Israeli soldiers.

The incident took place near Kokhav Hashahar, an Israeli settlement in the central West Bank, a territory occupied by Israel since 1967.

1127 GMT — UN humanitarian office urges opening of all crossings into Gaza

The UN humanitarian office urged the opening of all crossings into Gaza as humanitarian needs in the besieged strip "cannot depend" on a floating dock.

Jens Laerke, the spokesperson for the UN humanitarian office, said the UN was "grateful" for the efforts of the Greek Cypriot administration and other member states to sustain the maritime corridor as an additional route for aid to Gaza.

"However, getting aid to people in need into and across Gaza cannot and should not depend on a floating dock far from where needs are most acute," he added.

He underscored that land routes are the "most viable, effective and efficient" aid delivery method and said this is "why we need all crossing points to be opened."

1059 GMT — Cargo from aid ship delivered to floating port west of Gaza City

Dozens of trucks belonging to the United Nations World Food Program began unloading the cargo of the first humanitarian aid ship to arrive at the floating dock on the coast of Gaza.