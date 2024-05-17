University students in Germany’s capital protested Thursday against a crackdown on Palestine supporters, police violence and a backlash from local media.

Around 300 demonstrators gathered in front of the “Silberlaube” building at the Free University of Berlin, reacting to a recent crackdown on Palestine supporters' protests at universities. Some faculty members also joined the demonstration.

On May 7, students criticised police intervention in a demonstration organised by about 150 students at the Free University in support of Palestinians by setting up tents in the inner garden of the university.

They demanded the university administration withdraw criminal charges against students detained during the demonstrations and allow demonstrations in solidarity with Palestine.

They also reacted in an open letter to the German new spaper Bild which targeted the faculty members who supported the action and to Minister of Education and Research Bettina Stark-Watzinger, who then criticised the letter.

In his speech, Hajo Funke, a professor at the Free University of Berlin, criticised the police intervention in the student protest on May 7 and noted that the police operation was an indication of the escalation of tensions.

Funke criticised the university administration, saying its officials should have been on the scene and spoken to the police to prevent the violence from getting out of control.

He noted that the reactions of Bild and Stark-Watzinger to the statement of more than 1,000 people were reminiscent of the McCarthy era in the US in the 1950s.

On May 3, police intervened against Palestine supporters staging a sit-in in the garden of Humboldt University of Berlin and detained several students.

On May 7, around 150 students at the Free University of Berlin had set up a solidarity camp with tents in the university's courtyard to show support for Palestine and protest the crackdown on Palestinian supporters in Germany.

Police intervened in the demonstration, dispersed the camp and detained many Palestinian supporters.

Bild newspaper targeted the academics who signed the open letter and supported the students demonstrating at universities and Stark-Watzinger criticised the open letter of the academics.